Georgia Ensemble Theatre Announces Tasty Fall Fundraiser

Proceeds from this event, plus 50/50 drawings on the night, will go directly to helping GET make it through the pandemic.

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET), the professional North Fulton theatre company, will hold its fall fundraiser both in person and virtually on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 7pm. "A Taste For The Dramatic", is a wine tasting event hosted by Pinkies Up Beer & Wine, the wine bar and beer garden in Roswell, close to the theatre. Patrons can attend the tasting in person at Pinkies Up or participate virtually from their own homes.

Wine expert Christi Moon from Baylonstoren Wines of South Africa will lead the tasting of eight of the winery's offerings, available for purchase in two different packages of 4 wines each. Tickets must be purchased by 6pm on October 21st and those participating in the virtual/home tasting will be able to pick up their wine starting the following day through October 21st at 3pm. Those attending in person for this socially distanced event will require masks until seated at their tables. Charcuteries boards will be available for purchase on site the night of the event as well.

Proceeds from this event, plus 50/50 drawings on the night, will go directly to helping GET make it through this pandemic period that's preventing them mounting productions as usual. It's a crucial time for the organization and event sponsorships are still available as well.

For more information and to buy tickets see get.org or go directly to Pinkies Up website at pinkiesupbw.com.

Shows View More Atlanta Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You