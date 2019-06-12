Elm Street Presents COMEDY FLIGHT NIGHT

Join Elm Street's cast of The Complete History of America (Abridged) at Reformation Brewery and guess who's the true beer expert to win some awesome prizes--like beer and tickets!

Three actors will be sipping on flights at 7:00PM and 8:00PM. One of them knows the ingredients in each beer and how they're made. The other two are making it up as they go along. Guess who is the expert and have your name entered for a chance to win free tickets to The Complete History of America (Abridged) and a free 6 pack of Reformation Beer!

Play along with the cast with the "Comedy Flight" available for $10 from the upstairs bar.

A portion of the proceeds from the Comedy Flights will be donated to Elm Street.

Location: Reformation Brewery (Downtown Woodstock)

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/495788011249723/





