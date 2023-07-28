ELTON BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS Comes to the Murray Arts Center

The performance is on August 12, 2023 at 7:00pm. 

By: Jul. 28, 2023

ELTON BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS Comes to the Murray Arts Center

Internationally acclaimed Elton John tribute artist Craig A Meyer will debut ELTON BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS, a night of classics from three of the greats, at the Murray Arts Center in Kennesaw on August 12, 2023 at 7:00pm. 

Known for his award-winning show, REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG—THE Elton John TRIBUTE, Meyer is expanding his repertoire to include the crowd-favorite tunes of Billy Joel and Barry Manilow in addition to the Elton John fare his fans love. The evening will also include stories from Meyer’s decades performing on the stage and screen, including memories from touring for two years with Barry Manilow himself. 

Having taught himself how to play the piano using the music of these legends, it’s only fitting Meyer bring them all together in this hit-filled evening celebrating the Grammy, Tony, Oscar, and Emmy award-winning composers. The concert will include such hits as “Bennie & the Jets,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” “Your Song,” “Piano Man,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” and of course, “I Write the Songs.” The show may be new, but the triple-threat performer will bring the same vocal prowess, winsome showmanship, and impressive piano skills he has come to be known for. 

ELTON BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS, starring Craig A Meyer, will play for one night only at Murray Arts Center (1275 Stanley Road Kennesaw GA 30152) on August 12, 2023 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $35-$50 and can be purchased Click Here. Visit www.AlmostEltonJohn.com for more information.




