Celebrate Fall With Scarecrows, Fest-of-Ale, Pumpkin Carving And Goblins At Atlanta Botanical Garden

Strange folks are lurking among the mums, asters and other fall flowers blooming at the Atlanta Botanical Garden these days.

They're all part of Scarecrows in the Garden, the annual showcase of community entries on exhibit throughout October at both the Midtown and Gainesville locations.

The gardens are stuffed with more than 100 scarecrows created by artists, designers, schools, businesses and families October 1 - 30. Participants compete for prizes in the categories of professional, nonprofessional or business.

On Thursday evenings at the Atlanta garden, visitors may explore the scarecrows under the glare of flashlights (which they are encouraged to bring) during Fest-of-Ale. Each week from 5 - 8 p.m. the beer fest features a variety of specialty ales at cash bars and live musical entertainment. And on the night of October 27, check out the Great Pumpkin-Carving Festival during which the scarecrow winners will be announced.

For youngsters, harvest-themed treats and activities will be on tap on Sunday, Oct. 23 when they can don their favorite costumes during Goblins in the Garden at the Midtown garden.

For more information, visit atlantabg.org.

Scarecrows in the Garden is presented with support of Audi Atlanta. The mission of the Atlanta Botanical Garden is to develop and maintain plant collections for display, education, research, conservation and enjoyment. The Garden, located at 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE. For information on timed tickets, visit atlantabg.org or phone 404-876-5859.