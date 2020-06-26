Cartoon Music Comes To Life During Upcoming Outdoor Concert

On July 18th, Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's outdoor concert series the Lantern Series returns with The Queen's Cartoonists, a jazz ensemble that plays music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation with their performances synchronized to video projections of the original films. The band leads audiences through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy.

Behind the project is a single question: is it possible to create jazz and classical music in the 21st century that appeals to everyone? Even people who normally wouldn't go to concerts? The Queen's Cartoonists present a concert for everybody - regardless of age, gender, or familiarity with the concert hall.

"The Queen's Cartoonists give us a new look at the nostalgia we feel when we think about cartoons," Elm Street's Production Manager Brian says. "It's a new and entertaining environment and after talking with bandleader Joel, it is so cool to see how they draw influences from across the globe in their music."

The outdoor concert is a one-night engagement on Saturday, July 18th at 7:30pm. The Queen's Cartoonists are appropriate for all ages to attend. The band is on a musical mission of equal parts performance, preservation, and education. Expect the unexpected from repertoire that includes the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation, and elements of a musical circus! Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines will be available for purchase. Elm Street Cultural Arts Village is closely monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks as well as spikes and is working diligently to ensure proper social distancing guidelines are met for the health, safety, and comfort of audience members, volunteers, and the artists.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org. Please note that all sales are final and the concert is rain or shine. Tables and seats are available at varying levels:

