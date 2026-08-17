BOOP!, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, THE NOTEBOOK and OPERATION MINCEMEAT Set for Broadway in Atlanta Package

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As Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta celebrates 45 years of bringing Broadway to Atlanta audiences, a new four-show package offers another way to experience the milestone 2026/2027 season at the Fox Theatre.

Together, the four productions showcase the range of storytelling that has defined Broadway in Atlanta across its 45-year history. BOOP! The Musical brings the iconic Betty Boop to the stage in a new musical-comedy adventure; WATER FOR ELEPHANTS returns to the city where it began, making its Fox Theatre debut after its 2023 world premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre; THE NOTEBOOK reimagines the best-selling novel and beloved film as a deeply moving musical; and OPERATION MINCEMEAT brings its fast-paced, acclaimed retelling of the extraordinary World War II mission to Atlanta following Olivier Award and Tony Award recognition.

The four productions are part of a wide-ranging 45th anniversary season that also welcomes HAMILTON, BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, DEATH BECOMES HER, 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, WICKED, THE BODYGUARD and BEETLEJUICE to the Fox Theatre.

Four-show packages are on sale now starting at $190, all-in pricing, and include dedicated seats for all four productions, flexible ticket exchanges, interest-free payment plans and priority access to purchase tickets for additional 2026/2027 engagements at preferred rates, subject to availability.

New subscriptions may be ordered at broadwayinatlanta.com.

Four-show packages are subject to availability. Pricing may not apply to all performances and seating sections. Four-show subscriptions do not include additional 2026/2027 engagements; separate purchase is required.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. Led by 25-time Tony Award winner John Gore (Owner & CEO), Broadway Across America pioneered the Broadway subscription touring model and is a leading presenter of the first-class productions across more than 45 North American markets. Since inception, Broadway Across America has produced and/or invested in hundreds of Broadway, touring Broadway, and international productions that have won countless Tony awards and introduced millions of fans to the power of live theater.

The John Gore Organization (JGO) is a leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Led by owner John Gore, a record 27-time Tony Award winner and Emmy Award recipient, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office, and Broadway Brands. JGO presents live theater in more than 45 cities across North America, as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. Its productions have earned Tony Awards in every producing category, along with numerous Drama League, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards. The organization is committed to expanding access to the arts and supporting theater education initiatives that inspire and develop the next generation of artists, audiences, and industry leaders. John Gore also oversees John Gore Studios, a British film and television studio dedicated to preserving iconic heritage IP and championing new storytelling.

BOOP! The Musical

January 12–17, 2027

Fox Theatre

The iconic Betty Boop comes to life in BOOP! The Musical, a new musical-comedy adventure that brings the beloved animated character from the black-and-white world into a colorful new story. The production plays Atlanta as part of Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta's 45th anniversary season.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

February 2–7, 2027

Fox Theatre

Water for Elephants returns to the city where its theatrical journey began. Based on the best-selling novel, the musical received its world premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in 2023 before transferring to Broadway. The production will now make its Fox Theatre debut as part of the 2026-2027 Broadway in Atlanta season.

THE NOTEBOOK

April 13–18, 2027

Fox Theatre

The Notebook brings its sweeping love story to Atlanta in spring 2027. Based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel and the beloved film, the musical reimagines the story for the stage, following a couple's enduring relationship across multiple stages of their lives.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT

July 6–11, 2027

Fox Theatre

The acclaimed Operation Mincemeat comes to Atlanta following Olivier and Tony Award recognition. The fast-paced musical tells the remarkable true story of the secret World War II operation that used an audacious deception to help change the course of the war.

Four-show packages for the productions are on sale now starting at $190, with all-in pricing. Packages include dedicated seats for all four shows, flexible ticket exchanges, interest-free payment plans and priority access to additional 2026-2027 Broadway in Atlanta engagements, subject to availability.

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