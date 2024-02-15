BONNIE & CLYE, HONEYMOON IN VEGAS & More Set for Marietta Theatre Company 2024 Season

Marietta Theatre Company has unveiled its 2024 season, themed “Hittin’ the Road,” symbolizing both a relocation to Marietta’s Theatre in the Square and an adventurous lineup of shows ahead. The lineup features four Broadway musicals: Honeymoon in Vegas, Hands on a Hardbody, Bonnie & Clyde and Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.

The 2024 season will mark the start of a partnership between Marietta Theatre Company and Theatre in the Square. The two respected non-profit organizations have joined forces to bolster the arts, keep funding among theatrical organizations, create arts jobs and reach expanded audiences. Marietta Theatre Company will be a company in-residence, with Theatre in the Square showcasing its own 2024 season in tandem.

“Theatre in the Square is thrilled to be a part of a partnership set that will enrich the region’s cultural landscape,” said Theatre in the Square Artistic Director N. Emil Thomas. “What we are attempting with this partnership is typically only seen in regional houses. It is time for us as the art community to pool our resources together and create a model that will launch us into the next decade of live entertainment."

This move positions Marietta Theatre Company to take full advantage of the upgraded amenities that the storied Theatre in the Square offers. The company will have a larger performance space on a proscenium stage, allowing them to stage more grandiose productions straight from Broadway. Additionally, Marietta Theatre Company will more than double its audience capacity—from 52 to 215 seats— allowing more community members to experience the magic of live theatre. The larger venue also opens the door to additional seating options and tiers. Performances will now feature a range of prices to suit various budgets, with season tickets starting at $82. As an extra treat for audiences, Theatre in the Square manages and offers an expanded range of concessions during performances, including hot and cold dishes and a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

As Marietta Theatre Company embarks on its next chapter, the company is focused on elevating its theatre experience and better serving the community while staying true to its core values. To accomplish this goal, Marietta Theatre Company is proud to welcome new leadership, bringing renewed creativity and varied perspectives into the company’s culture.

A newly appointed Production Committee Chair and adjunct director, Michael Stewart, comes to Marietta Theatre Company with deep ties to regional theatre, while dedicated Marietta Theatre Company season ticket holder, Beth Graham, will serve as a new member of the board at-large. Stewart and Graham join Katrina Stroup and Scott Soloway, original board members who were elected to the positions of President and Secretary last year, in taking on refreshed board positions. Through a balance of new appointments and tenured membership, each board member is helping see the theatre through the change of venues and the continued impact of the COVID-19 shutdown. Michael Stewart’s partner Chancelor “Chance” Harbin also stepped into the company’s Production Manager and Technical Director role, with a focus on maintaining a cast and crew experience that is rewarding, memorable and fun.

“We are so grateful to the Metro Atlanta community for their support as we take on this new venture,” said Co-founder and Board President Katrina Stroup. “The backing we’ve received underscores how vital the arts are to the community’s culture. Through quality theatrical experiences and the fostering of arts employment opportunities, Marietta Theatre Company is dedicated to enriching the lives of all who call this vibrant community home. We’re grateful for our current patrons and implore those interested in our work to support our theatre during a pivotal time as we grow into our new home and look to cement Marietta Theatre Company’s presence in the community for years to come.

Marietta Theatre Company’s four-show season is set to engage audiences with bold shows and, as always, top local talent. Broadway-caliber musicals will take audiences on a trip from NYC to Hawaii and everywhere in between. Love triangles, crime sprees, big wins and even bigger losses all feature prominently this season, with a common thread of travel and adventure. Thrilling effects include a full-sized truck onstage during "Hands on a Hardbody;" photo and video projections in "Bonnie & Clyde" and a grand, two-story set worthy of The Strip for "Honeymoon in Vegas," opening Thursday, February 29.

Individual tickets and season subscriptions can be purchased by visiting mariettatheatre.tix.com. Season subscriptions are discounted at 15% or more off of single ticket prices.

MARIETTA THEATRE COMPANY’S 2024 SEASON

Honeymoon In Vegas

Feb. 29 – March 9

Based on the 1992 movie, bet the house on Honeymoon In Vegas, an insanely funny, new musical full of skydiving Elvises, captivating chorus girls, red-hot romance and really cold feet, featuring a score by Tony-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown. Rated PG-13.

Hands on a Hardbody

June 13 – 22

10 contestants. 4 days. 1 truck. Inspired by a true story and infused with a fresh, roots-rock vibe with music by Trey Anastasio of Phish, Hands on a Hardbody is a hilarious, heartfelt, hard-fought contest where only one winner will drive away with the American dream. Rated PG-13.

Bonnie & Clyde

Aug. 15 – 24

An electrifying story of love, adventure and crime follows two small-town nobodies’ journey to becoming America’s most renowned folk heroes in this thrilling, Tony-nominated musical, Bonnie & Clyde. The sultry score combining blues, gospel and rockabilly is sure to blow audiences away. Rated R.

Escape to Margaritaville

Nov. 7 – 16

Kick off your flip-flops and set your clock to island time! Marietta Theatre Company is heading on an Escape to Margaritaville, a tropical paradise where love and laughter abound and hit songs by Jimmy Buffett beckon audiences to put their toes in the water and get those fins up! Rated PG-13.

For more information on Marietta Theatre Company and the 2024 season, visit mariettatheatre.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram.

