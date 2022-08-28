Atlanta Shakespeare Company to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in September

The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at the Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse will present Much Ado About Nothing from September 8th through October 2nd. The production opens on September 10th, and is directed by Andrew Houchins and sponsored by C. Matthew Palmer. There is a $15 General Admission Preview on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and a $20 General Admission Preview on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Will Benedick, the ever-confirmed bachelor, admit his love for the equally witty and equally independent Beatrice? Will the young lovers Claudio and Hero survive the devious meddling of others? What do you want to bet there will be two weddings in the end?

There will be a post show Q&A on Sunday September 18, 2022.

Dramatis Personae

Beatrice- Jaclynn Hofmann Faircloth

Benedick- Nick Faircloth

Hero- Kelly Clare Toland

Claudio- Daryel T Monson

Don Pedro- Chris Hecke

Don John/ Watch- Kenneth Wigley

Borachio- Tyra Watkins

Conrade- Mila Bolash

Dogberry- O'Neil Delapenha (Sept 8-25) | Ebony Jerry (Sept 29-Oct 2)

Verges- Adam King

Leonato- Charlie Thomas

Antonio/ Sexton- David Rucker III

Ursula/ Watch- Cameryn Richardson

Margaret- Amanda Lindsey McDonald

Balthasar/Watch- Mary Ruth Ralston

Much Ado Synopsis

Leonato, Governor of Messina, is host to Don Pedro, the Prince of Arragon, who has come from suppressing a rebellion by his bastard brother, Don John. With Pedro are John, now "reconciled" to him; Claudio, a young Florentine lord, of whom John is bitterly resentful; and a Paduan lord, Benedick, said to be a confirmed bachelor and engaged in a "merry war" with Leonato's niece, Beatrice, apparently a confirmed spinster. Claudio loves Leonato's daughter, Hero; Don John swears to thwart him. After a masked ball the wedding of Claudio and Hero is planned. Borachio, Don John's follower, tells him that having seen that the Prince and Claudio are listening, he will exchange love vows by night with Hero's gentlewoman, dressed in her mistress's clothes, at Hero's bedroom window.

Pedro, Claudio and Leonato ensure that Benedick (hidden in a garden arbour) hears them discuss Beatrice's presumably passionate love for him. Hero and Ursula play a similar trick on the listening Beatrice (here the passion is Benedick's). On the night before the wedding Don John offers to give the Prince and Claudio proof of Hero's unfaithfulness. Later, Borachio heard boasting about his successful deceit to a drunken comrade, is arrested by the Watch and taken to Dogberry, the constable. Before Leonato can know anything, the wedding ceremony is due. In the church Claudio denounces Hero, who faints. The Friar proposes that Hero be reported dead and hidden until the truth is known. Beatrice, much grieved, urges Benedick to kill Claudio. At length all is revealed and the penitent Claudio promises to marry a niece of Leonato, said to be the image of the "dead" Hero. She is, of course, Hero herself; Beatrice and Benedick, as expected, resolve their "merry war," and news comes that Don John has been taken prisoner.

-The Pocket Companion to Shakespeare's Plays by J C Trewin

Covid Protocols For Patrons:

Discount Ticket Options

$15 for Thursday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

$20 for Friday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)

Student ticket prices: $15 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays / $20 Balcony tickets on Fridays & Sundays. $5 off Floor & Box tickets on Fridays & Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)

Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.)

Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price

Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price

Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com

Accessibility and The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is handicapped accessible. Please let the box office know if you have any special needs that we should be aware of in order to make your Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse experience the very best we can. Our handicapped entrance ramp/parking is located directly behind our building. Once you turn onto Renaissance Parkway from Peachtree Street, you will turn right onto Courtland Street. The Tavern's back entrance will be immediately on your right once you clear the building on the corner and the traffic poles. The turn comes up quickly, so please drive slowly. Handicapped parking is directly in front of the ramp, behind our building, and anywhere spaces are available.

Location

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is located at 499 Peachtree Street NE, just four blocks south of The Fox Theater and directly across the street from Emory University Hospital Midtown.

Land Rights

We acknowledge that the location of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is on the traditional tribal lands of the Muscogee Creek, colonially referred to as Atlanta.

Parking

The Shakespeare Tavern recommends parking in the Emory University Hospital Midtown Parking Deck located directly across the street from the front doors of The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse on Peachtree Street. Regular parking price is $5.

Food and Beverage Service

The Tavern opens one hour and fifteen minutes before the performance for food and beverage service. Chef for a Night Catering provides a British-pub-style menu for dinner. The Tavern has beer, wine, coffee, tea, soft drinks, bottle beer and draft beers on tap.

Seating and Box Office

Seating is done on a "first come, first served" basis within each designated section (Main Floor, Box Seats, Balcony). Table seating is limited however all seats can accommodate food and beverages.

