Atlanta Botanical Garden Flower Show Reblooms In February

Beat the cold winter doldrums by escaping to the warm indoor surrounds of lush flowers and sweet fragrances during the Atlanta Botanical Garden Flower Show February 21 - 23.

The biennial show - which debuted in 2018 following demands from fans of previously demised events, such as the Atlanta Flower Show and later the Southeastern Flower Show - is themed "Expressions". Benefiting the Garden's International Plant Exploration Program, it salutes Deen Day Smith, a longtime Garden supporter and former trustees chair, as the event's Honorary Chair.

"We are so excited to bring back this showcase of the finest displays of floral design and horticulture imaginable," said Mary Pat Matheson, the Garden's President & CEO. "The Garden is the perfect setting for a flower show because our facilities and gardens will serve as a beautiful backdrop for these entries while providing the show with a permanent home."

The indoor show, co-chaired by Kathy Powell and Liza McSwain, will include professionally-judged competitions in the divisions of Floral Design, Horticulture, Landscape Design and Photography. The competition is open to the public in all categories except Landscape Design, and division classes will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration information is available at atlantabg.org.

New this year will be displays of Ikebana, the Japanese form of flower arranging, featuring the work of six artists representing the Ichiyo, Ikenobo and Sogetsu schools. In addition, for the first time there will be three opportunities for children to enter the Horticulture division, and look for a guest speaker presentation by acclaimed floral designer Jane Godshalk. A preview party for the event is planned for February 20.

For information, visit atlantabg.org.







