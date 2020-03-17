Atlanta Artist Emergency Relief Volunteers Raise $5000 For Community Members in Need

Atlanta Artist Emergency Relief Volunteers have raised over $5000 and have made over 250 meals, so far, to aid community members in need.

The Atlanta theater community has raised $5,000 in less than two days and made over 250 meals for our fellow members of our theatre family who need assistance the most!https://t.co/KciVjIWJLY - MichaelParkerArtsGeek (@ArtsParker) March 17, 2020

Visit the group's official Facebook page here.

The group describes itself as "a group of Atlanta artists who have created a relief task force to help our community weather this COVID-19 storm as best as we can."

The group vows to take the following steps:

Purchasing of supplies for a frozen meal prep volunteering group that will create a meal train for those who are quarantined or financially in need due to being out of work, delivering nutritious food and supplies to the doorsteps of those artists who are in financial need.

Purchasing of necessary essentials for artists in financial need (pain medications, fever reducers, electrolytes, etc)

If you would like to volunteer directly, fill out the volunteer form at https://airtable.com/shrmHPuKIpTOfwnfa

If you need assistance in any way, let the group know using its relief form at https://airtable.com/shrP4gF706OvJbW9V

If you have the means, consider donating to the GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/atlanta-artists-covid19-survival-fund





