Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Art Beats ATL Is Now ART CURRENTS

The website will still offer the same options for arts organizations and artists throughout the Atlanta-area to showcase virtual events, information, and classes.

Feb. 9, 2021  

Art Beats ATL Is Now ART CURRENTS

Online events portal, Art Beats Atlanta, has changed its name to Art Currents Atlanta (Art Currents). The website will still offer the same options for arts organizations and artists throughout the Atlanta-area to showcase virtual events, information, and classes, and member organizations wishing to submit events will follow the same policies and procedures as on the original website, but the branding, website URL, and email have changed. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter handles are @artcurrentsatl. The new website is now live.

Art Currents provides a space to share online arts programming during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a long-term goal to build Art Currents into a permanent resource for the greater Atlanta-area. The goal is also to inspire people to learn more about the arts community, and how they can become more engaged.

"The idea for Art Currents is rooted in a couple of beliefs," says Rachel May, Producing Artistic Director of Synchronicity Theatre, and one of the founding members. "First, people need entertainment, amusement and engagement for their emotional well-being. Since this is our business, the arts community has the innate ability to serve this need. Second, having one place where people can find high-quality digital content will keep people engaged in the arts, and bring them back to us when restrictions are lifted."

To become a member organization or to submit events or content, please visit ArtCurrentsATL.com. There is currently no membership fee to join. The public can access ArtCurrentsATL.com at no charge.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Broadway Strong Baby Short Sleeve Tee
He/Him Pronoun Shirt
Future Broadway Star Mug
Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories   Shows
Theatrical Outfit Announces Updated Spring 2021 Mainstage Season Photo

Theatrical Outfit Announces Updated Spring 2021 Mainstage Season

Atlanta Opera Streams Circus-Themed PAGLIACCI Photo

Atlanta Opera Streams Circus-Themed PAGLIACCI

Douglass Theatre Launches Black History Month Film Series With AMAZING GRACE Photo

Douglass Theatre Launches Black History Month Film Series With AMAZING GRACE

American Traditions Vocal Competition To Host Free Outdoor Concert Next Week Photo

American Traditions Vocal Competition To Host Free Outdoor Concert Next Week


More Hot Stories For You

  • Det KGL. Teater Presents Corpus' Friday Bar
  • Det KGL. Teater Presents a Concert with The Royal Opera Academy
  • Det KGL. Teater Presents DANGEROUS LIAISONS
  • Det KGL. Teater Presents TWO LIONS AND A CASTLE