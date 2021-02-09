Art Beats ATL Is Now ART CURRENTS

Online events portal, Art Beats Atlanta, has changed its name to Art Currents Atlanta (Art Currents). The website will still offer the same options for arts organizations and artists throughout the Atlanta-area to showcase virtual events, information, and classes, and member organizations wishing to submit events will follow the same policies and procedures as on the original website, but the branding, website URL, and email have changed. Facebook, Instagram and Twitter handles are @artcurrentsatl. The new website is now live.

Art Currents provides a space to share online arts programming during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a long-term goal to build Art Currents into a permanent resource for the greater Atlanta-area. The goal is also to inspire people to learn more about the arts community, and how they can become more engaged.

"The idea for Art Currents is rooted in a couple of beliefs," says Rachel May, Producing Artistic Director of Synchronicity Theatre, and one of the founding members. "First, people need entertainment, amusement and engagement for their emotional well-being. Since this is our business, the arts community has the innate ability to serve this need. Second, having one place where people can find high-quality digital content will keep people engaged in the arts, and bring them back to us when restrictions are lifted."

To become a member organization or to submit events or content, please visit ArtCurrentsATL.com. There is currently no membership fee to join. The public can access ArtCurrentsATL.com at no charge.