An All-Female Production of THE MERCHANT OF VENICE Comes to Shakespeare Tavern
The Merchant of Venice (all female production) runs July 30-August 14, 2022.
Hatred, vengeance and fear of the unknown "other."
Shylock, the Jewish moneylender and one of Shakespeare's most controversial characters of all time, Antonio, and Portia face off in this complicated and harrowing "comedy" that has challenged artists and audiences for centuries.
Cast
Shylock- Rivka Levin
Antonio- Mary Ruth Ralston
Portia- Destiny Danielle Freeman
Bassanio- Kelly Criss
Gratiano- Cameryn Richardson
Nerissa- Kelly Clare Toland
Lorenzo- Tyra Watkins
Jessica- Anna Holland
Launcelot Gobbo/Portia's Lady in Waiting- Mila Bolash
Prince of Morocco, Antonio Servant, Jailer, Duke of Venice- Jasmine Ellis
Prince of Aragon, Bassanio Servant, Balthasar, Stephano- Alejandra Ruiz
Salerino - Sarah Hack
Salanio- Sarah Elaine
Tubal- Julia Barton
Portia Understudy Gabi Anderson
Salanio & Salerino Understudy Gracie Wallace