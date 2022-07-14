Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

An All-Female Production of THE MERCHANT OF VENICE Comes to Shakespeare Tavern

Performances run July 30-August 14, 2022.

Jul. 14, 2022  

The Merchant of Venice (all female production) runs July 30-August 14, 2022.

Hatred, vengeance and fear of the unknown "other."

Shylock, the Jewish moneylender and one of Shakespeare's most controversial characters of all time, Antonio, and Portia face off in this complicated and harrowing "comedy" that has challenged artists and audiences for centuries.

Cast

Shylock- Rivka Levin

Antonio- Mary Ruth Ralston

Portia- Destiny Danielle Freeman

Bassanio- Kelly Criss

Gratiano- Cameryn Richardson

Nerissa- Kelly Clare Toland

Lorenzo- Tyra Watkins

Jessica- Anna Holland

Launcelot Gobbo/Portia's Lady in Waiting- Mila Bolash

Prince of Morocco, Antonio Servant, Jailer, Duke of Venice- Jasmine Ellis

Prince of Aragon, Bassanio Servant, Balthasar, Stephano- Alejandra Ruiz

Salerino - Sarah Hack

Salanio- Sarah Elaine

Tubal- Julia Barton

Portia Understudy Gabi Anderson

Salanio & Salerino Understudy Gracie Wallace



