Alliance Theatre Expands Marietta Schools Programming with Wellstar Foundation Gift

The Alliance Theatre has received a new gift from the Wellstar Foundation to fund the expansion of its arts education programming in Marietta City Schools. The Alliance’s Georgia Wolf Trap Early Learning Through the Arts program is now serving all pre-K and kindergarten classrooms in Marietta City Schools. Every pre-K and kindergarten class will have an Alliance Theatre teaching artist paired with a classroom teacher to deliver 16 sessions of the research-based program proven to build early literacy skills and social-emotional learning.



“We're honored to join the collective efforts to promote early childhood literacy in Marietta City Schools,” said Alliance Theatre Jennings Hertz Artistic Director Christopher Moses. “Thanks to the generous support of Wellstar, the Alliance can expand its research-based residencies to include every kindergarten classroom in the district, equipping educators with storytelling techniques, and inspiring students with creative and cognitive skills that are proven to increase language acquisition and literacy.”



“Third-grade reading proficiency directly impacts high school dropout - often leading to job insecurity and other social determinants of health. It is a massive challenge that no one organization can tackle alone which is why Wellstar is a proud member of Georgia’s Literacy and Justice for All coalition,” said Wellstar Senior Vice President and Wellstar Foundation President Julie Teer. “We recognize that each person is unique and therefore has multiple paths to health and wellness. Wellstar is grateful for partners like Alliance Theatre and other leading organizations working together on innovative ways to improve our communities.”



Marietta City Schools kindergarten and pre-K educators and students will participate in 12 developmentally appropriate arts integration lessons rooted in the Marietta City Schools Literacy and Justice for All initiative as well as four professional learning sessions. Throughout the 12 sessions, students will learn and explore early literacy skills through storytelling, music, movement, and puppetry while making meaningful connections to curriculum and standards. The Alliance Theatre’s Georgia Wolf Trap residency is a job-embedded professional development program that benefits both the teacher and students for long-term academic and developmental success.



“The combination of Marietta City Schools' commitment to literacy and the research-based arts integration strategies provided to every kindergarten student has been instrumental in helping to build lifelong learners and avid readers,” said Carolyn Landreau, Marietta City Schools K-12 Fine Arts Coordinator. “Students and teachers have utilized a variety of Georgia Wolf Trap strategies to make learning to read more engaging, meaningful, and fun! This grant has been an incredible asset to teaching and learning in Marietta City Schools.”



“The Wellstar Foundation is honored to partner with the Alliance Theatre Institute and Marietta City Schools to make language development more accessible and approachable for children in Marietta,” added Teer. “As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Georgia, Wellstar understands the impact social determinants have on the long-term health of our communities and is committed to addressing these problems.”

