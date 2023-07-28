Actor's Express Announces Season 36 Featuring EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE And More

In its five-show season, AE continues to present theatre that is as authentic as it is groundbreaking. 

Jul. 28, 2023

Season 36 opens in February 2024 with the sensational coming of age musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie. This co-production with Oglethorpe University directly from its record-breaking West End run is about a teenager who must overcome obstacles in his quest to become a fabulous drag queen. 

In the spring, AE will present the wild revenge comedy-thriller Mercury by former Atlantan Steve Yockey. This is the seventh AE production for Yockey, who is the showrunner for “The Flight Attendant” and “Dead Boy Detectives.” Up next will be the brilliant classic Jazz Age drama Blues for an Alabama Sky by Atlanta's favorite playwright, Pearl Cleage

In July, AE will transform into the Kit Kat Club for its all-new production of the iconic Tony-winning musical Cabaret. Finishing the season is the World Premiere of Atlanta playwright Lee Osorio's A Third Way, a funny, sexy and absorbing new play in which two men make the decision to open their marriage to a third person.

In addition to the mainstage subscription season, Actor's Express will welcome back Libby Whittemore in December for the 15th annual installment of “Ho Ho Home for the Holidays and a Connie Sue Day Christmas.” 

According to Artistic Director Freddie Ashley, “When selecting this season, Associate Artistic Director Amanda Washington and I wanted to curate an exciting blend of shows that would deliver the adventurous and exhilarating experiences that Actor's Express audiences look for. Even among the familiar names that might pop up across the season, every production will offer something delightfully unexpected.”

Season subscription packages are now on sale and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling 404-607-SHOW. 

ABOUT THE PLAYS

 

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Book and Lyrics by Tom MacRae

Music by Dan Gillespie Sells

From an idea by Jonathan Butterell

Directed by Freddie Ashley

February 17 - March 3, 2024

A Co-Production between Actor's Express and Oglethorpe University Theatre; performed at the Conant Performing Arts Center

Working class teenager Jamie dreams of becoming a glamorous drag queen. With his supportive mum by his side, he sashays over the bullies and bigots in his quest to grab the spotlight he knows he's destined for. Based on a heartwarming true story. Everybody's talking about this smash hit direct from London's West End!

Mercury

By Steve Yockey

Directed by Melissa Foulger

April 6 - April 28, 2024

Revenge is a dish best served…bloody. In this savagely hilarious comedy-thriller, three different stories converge through a strange curiosity shop in Portland, Oregon. Joining in on this crazy thrill ride of a play are a nosy neighbor, a bickering couple, a missing dog named Mr. Bundles, a naked guy with the worst job in the underworld, a wandering bear and a housewife who is not handling the end of her secret affair very well. From the creative mind behind AE hits Octopus and Pluto and TV's “The Flight Attendant” and “Dead Boy Detectives.”

Blues For An Alabama Sky

By Pearl Cleage

Directed by Amanda Washington

June 1 - June 23, 2024

Amid the creative swirl of the Harlem Renaissance, a close-knit group of friends find themselves at a crossroads. Angel, a recently fired and newly single Cotton Club singer, is faced with choosing between a Parisian life of adventure with her costume designer friend Guy and a stable marriage with Leland, a suitor who has just arrived in New York from down south. Little does she know that her decision will have shocking consequences and change the lives of everyone around her forever. 

Cabaret

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Book by Joe Masteroff

Directed by Freddie Ashley

July 27- August 25, 2024

Actor's Express transforms into the Kit Kat Club, a decadent hotspot in anything-goes 1929 Berlin. An idealistic young American meets an eclectic circle of Berliners, most notably Sally Bowles, the outrageous chanteuse determined to keep the party going at all costs. But everything is destined to change as the storm clouds of war gather on the horizon. Full of memorable classic songs like “Willkommen,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time” and, of course, the title song, Cabaret is one of the great masterpieces of the American stage. 

A Third Way

By Lee Osorio

Directed by Lauren Morris

October 5 - October 27, 2024

In Association with the Del Shores Foundation

Nico and Matt's marriage is on shaky ground. When they decide to open their relationship, they test the boundaries of love, sex, intimacy and fidelity. Will they discover a new way to strengthen their bond…or will three become too much of a crowd? A Third Way won the Del Shores Foundation 2023 Writers Search Best Play Award. According to Shores, the celebrated playwright of Sordid Lives, “Lee Osorio has written a funny, timely, compelling, quirky queer love story, and we are thrilled that the Del Shores Foundation's 2023 Play Winner has found a home for its world premiere with our amazing partner Actor's Express.”

Libby's at the Express'

December 14-17, 2023

Atlanta icon Libby Whittemore returns to ring in the holiday season once again with her classic “Ho Ho Home for the Holidays and a Connie Sue Day Christmas.” A uniquely Atlanta tradition!




