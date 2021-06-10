Actor Jermaine Rivers Signs With Studio Matrix

SAG-AFTRA award-winning actor Jermaine Rivers has signed with Studio Matrix; for publicity and brand management by Wendy Shepherd.

Jermaine is notable for his recurring role as Shatter on the Marvel / Fox hit series "The Gifted," a superhero television series based on Marvel Comics' X-Men properties. He's also known for his recurring guest star roles on Tyler Perry's "The Haves and Have Nots," "Devious Maids," and as bounty hunter, Frank Colton, on CBS hit series "MacGyver." Rivers has several starring roles in notable projects due to be released in 2021 and 2022.

Jermaine Rivers says: "Ease is a greater threat to Success than Hardship will ever be."

"Jermaine is a driven, creative powerhouse in the entertainment industry. I'm looking forward to helping him spread the word about his newest projects," says Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix

In September 1973, Jermaine Rivers was born in Vicenza, Italy, where his father was stationed at an Army military base. After graduating from Fort Campbell high school, Jermaine became an active duty US Army service member for ten years. He had five deployments, two of which were combat tours to Iraq, Baghdad while assigned with the 22nd Signal Brigade (2002-2003), and Bagram and Kandahar Afghanistan, while under the 16th Sustainment Brigade command (2009-2010). After serving, Jermaine spent years forging a career path in acting, with a highlight of being nominated and winning a Southeast Emmy Award for his principal role in "Don't Fall Victim." Expanding his entertainment career into writing, he is also a published author of three books under "The Nemesis Chronicles." Jermaine has a love for all things comics, films, and television series. In addition, he has a personal interest in health, physical fitness, and nutrition.

Studio Matrix was created by Wendy Shepherd, an entrepreneur who has developed dozens of successful websites over the last 24 years (since about 1997). Studio Matrix.com launched in June of 2001. Wendy's experience includes a background in digital graphics, website design, online publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more. She works with well-known entertainment talent and films, runs many high-profile marketing campaigns, and is titled an associate producer on a couple of film production projects.

Jermaine Rivers joins a diverse and dynamic talent list. Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix has worked with notable actors over the years including: Sean Patrick Flanery (Powder, The Boondock Saints), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead, The Boondock Saints), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld, Capote), Paul J Alessi (Alpha Males Experiment), Danielle Nicolet (The Flash), Kevin Chapman (City on a Hill), Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural, Lost), Josh Stewart (Interstellar, Criminal Minds), Bernard Robichaud (The Trailer Park Boys), Richard Gabai (Insight, Justice), Russ Russo (An Act of War), Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Stelio Savante (Infidel, Running for Grace), Simon Merrells (Spartacus, Knightfall), Carmine Giovinazzo (CSI: NY), Brighton Sharbino (The Walking Dead), Saxon Sharbino (Poltergeist), Kyla Kennedy (Speechless, The Walking Dead), Dee Wallace (Cujo, E.T.), Gabrielle Stone (Speak No Evil), Caitlin Carmichael (Dwight in Shining Armor), Gene Blalock (Carpe Noctem, The Nightmare Gallery), Anthony Ingruber (The Age of Adeline), Joseph Morgan (Armistice, The Vampire Diaries), Bill Kelly (Bloodline, True Detective), Ronnie Gene Blevins (Death in Texas, Joe), Carolyn B Kennedy (Danger Pay), Justin Kucsulain (Bloodline, The Walking Dead), David Bianchi (Queen of the South, Ruthless), Massimo Dobrovic (Age of the Living Dead), Kevin Interdonato (Bad Frank), Gloria Mann (Point Break), Kevin Sizemore (Mine 9), Jim Thorburn (Helix), and so many more inspirational artists.