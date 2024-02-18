ART Station to Present THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE Beginning This Month

This comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives. The feisty and fun-loving sisters, Fanny and Willa – along with their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Faye – has supported and cheered one another through life's highs and lows through the years, including the early demise of two of their husbands and a house somewhere at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole. With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes and their relationships. This comedy is guaranteed to drive you wild with laughter!

The Wild Women of Winedale features Nancy Knight, Kitt Marsh, Mary Beth Morrison, Alyissa Olson & Karen Whitaker; Direction by David Thomas. Performances are February 29 – March 10, Thursdays & Fridays @ 8:00 pm, & Saterday & Sunday matinees @ 3:00 pm. Opening Night is Thursday, February 29. All performances will be in the ART Station Theatre located at 5384 Manor Drive in in the historic village of Stone Mountain 770-469-1105. Ticket prices are $29 for adults, $25 for seniors & $20 for students and military personnel & veterans. An additional matinee is scheduled for Wednesday morning, March 6, at 10:30 (reduced-priced tickets). Tickets may also be purchased online at the button below.