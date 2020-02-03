14 'Dinner And A Show' Date Ideas For Valentine's Day In Atlanta

What better way to treat your boo on Valentine's Day than to take them out to a great show and a wonderful dinner? Or - if you're not a fan of the holiday - stick it to the greeting card industry by taking yourself, your friends, or even your family out to one of these amazing productions and support Atlanta theater! With each show on this list, we've also included a nearby restaurant to help take the pressure off of choosing where to eat.

Winner of six Korean musical awards and the Richard Rodgers Award, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING makes its English-language debut! When two obsolete helper-bots discover each other in late 21st century Seoul, they have a surprising connection that challenges what they believe is possible for themselves, relationships, and love. Looking past our era of technology-driven isolation, this heartfelt love story celebrates a magical and bittersweet reawakening to the things that make us human.

Twelve Eighty - Inspired Dining features modern American cuisine highlighting fresh, seasonal ingredients inspired by local southern farms with a focus on seafood. Our seasonal menus, homemade desserts and handcrafted cocktails paired with a full-service bar, lounge and dining room creates a perfect setting for lunch, dinner or a private event.

The Glass Menagerie at Stage Door Players

Living with his controlling mother and introverted sister Laura, who lives in her own world of make-believe, Tom struggles as the pillar of his family. As the memories are revealed, Tom and his mother Amanda, wish for nothing more than for Laura to find a loving husband. When a gentleman caller arrives to see Laura, Amanda's obsession and frustration are pushed to new extremes, while Laura is left vulnerable and exposed like her glass figurines.

Vintage Pizzeria - Vintage Pizzeria, with three locations: Chamblee, Dunwoody, and Milton/Crabapple, has become well known in the Atlanta area for its New Jersey influenced thin crust pizza. The dough is made fresh daily and our hand-tossed pies are topped with the freshest ingredients. The full-service, family-friendly restaurant also offers homemade Italian dishes, appetizers, a variety of salads, and sandwiches. We offer a full bar with an extensive wine and beer selection and outdoor dining area. Family owned and operated since 2005, Vintage Pizzeria has over 25 years of restaurant experience which ensures a high quality of service as well as food. Learn more about our restaurants by clicking on the tab for the location nearest you. We look forward to serving you soon.

Mama Mia! at The Legacy Theatre

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, and an unforgettable night at the theatre.

Nikko Japanese Steakhouse - Stop by for dinner and order your favorite sushi, signature rolls, teriyaki, hibachi, and other Japanese fusion cuisines. We also serve premium sake, Japanese beer and wine, and other varieties of wine.

Once at Horizon Theatre Company

On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, their unexpected friendship and collaboration evolves into a powerful but complicated romance, heightened by the raw emotion of the songs they create together. Featuring an ensemble cast of gifted actor/musicians, Once is a joyously uplifting show that strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all.

Alibaba's Mediterranean Delights - Homemade, delicious, healthy, made from family recipes handed down for generations!

Hello, Dolly! at The Fox Theatre

Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls "the best show of the year!" and the Los Angeles Times says "distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best." Director Jerry Zaks' "gorgeous" new production (Vogue) is "making people crazy happy!" (The Washington Post). After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion - hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it "a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you're lucky enough to score a ticket, you'll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!"

Livingston - Fueled by the glamour of the early 20th century, yet firmly rooted in the 21st-century ways of modern, local, seasonal cuisine, Livingston strikes an almost elusive balance: blending classic and contemporary in a way that feels fresh, yet reassuringly familiar. You'll know it the minute you taste Executive Chef Michael Kubik's seriously inventive, Southern-sourced flavor.

Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse

We invite you to join us for our 20th anniversary of performing this play about young lovers, feuding families and one Friar with good intentions.

In-House Catering - Our Menu is available from one hour and fifteen minutes before the performance. Foodservice ends ten minutes before showtime, with dessert and beverages available during intermission. Chef For A Night Catering has been serving the Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern since 1991. We prepare everything from scratch here in our kitchen, using the freshest ingredients available. Our goal is to nourish the body as the theater feeds the soul by serving delicious, comforting food in a fast and friendly manner. A note about allergens: Please be advised that we use eggs, wheat, soy, tree nuts, peanuts, fish and shellfish in our kitchen. While we make every effort to avoid cross-contamination of allergens, it is impossible for us to guarantee 100% containment. Please let your server know of any dietary, religious or allergy requirements and we will try our best to accommodate. We are delighted to serve you here!

The Hobbit at Synchronicity Theater

When Bilbo Baggins ventures out of his hobbit-hole, an epic adventure awaits. Join Bilbo, the wizard Gandalf, and a dozen determined friends as they set out to take back their home from the evil dragon, Smaug. In partnership with Havoc Movement Company, our production re-imagines J.R.R. Tolkien's classic masterpiece with five actors, acrobatics, and exciting fight scenes - all with a decidedly steampunk twist. Perfect for young and old adventurers alike, THE HOBBIT spins a tale of how with a little courage, even the smallest creatures can become heroes.

TavernPointe - Welcome to Tavernpointe, where SoCal meets Tavern Fare. Here, we balance the comfort of pub grub with the excitement of modern culinary panache. That's not to mention our bar, fully stocked with a wide selection of beer, cocktails on draft, and an eclectic wine menu. Eat, drink, and be merry in our spacious dining room, outfitted with repurposed Georgia pine and reclaimed brick, or take it onto our patio for a beautiful view of Midtown Atlanta. We also offer an event space (complete with its own bar) available for private events. Tavernpointe is open six days a week; come on in and become a regular!

The Fantasticks at Cherokee Theatre Company

Love is NOT simple, as played out in this musical.

Mazzato - Mazzato magically transports you to Peru. Our dishes are carefully elaborated with the highest food standards. The atmosphere in Mazzato is serene and delightful, making your culinary adventure an unforgettable experience.

5 Course Love at Marietta Theatre Company

Three actors play fifteen different characters in five different restaurants on the hunt for one true love. The evening begins at Dean's Old-Fashioned All-American Down-Home Bar-B-Que Texas Eats, where a blind date goes charbroiled wrong. Next, at the Trattoria Pericolo, a mob wife has a secret rendezvous behind her husband's back. At Der Schlupfwinkel Speiseplatz, a waiter, a dominatrix, and her kept man discover at the same hilarious moment that they are all dating each other. In Ernesto's Cantina, a hill bandit and his rival battle for the hand of the beautiful Rosalinda. And at the Star-Lite Diner, a waitress pines for her true love and gets a little help from Cupid in making her dreams come true.

Marietta Pizza - Located on the Historic Marietta Square. Come in and enjoy our delicious Pizza, Salads, Calzones, Strombolis, Sandwiches, and Wings.

Camelot at The Atlanta Lyric Theatre

A Broadway triumph which led to a beloved film, as well as countless revivals across the world, Lerner and Loewe's Camelot, is a powerful classic. A timeless love story and grand adventure, with memorable favorites as "If Ever I Would Leave You", "The Lusty Month of May" and of course "Camelot", its charm and hope are eternal. Camelot is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

TAO Downtown - Designed by Rockwell Group, TAO Downtown offers a distinct sense of arrival and discovery and is the first TAO venue where guests descend into a multi-level space. The subterranean restaurant, located in the heart of Chelsea, is intended to look and feel as if it has been there for decades and only unearthed recently to reveal the artifacts within. Upon arrival, guests immediately encounter a long corridor with a dragon scale patterned screen and Chinese calligraphy murals mounted on weathered brick walls.

This Random World at Out of the Box Theatre

Through a swirl of nearly missed connections, THIS RANDOM WORLD follows a series of intersecting lives: A mother determined to maintain her independence, a daughter longing for adventure, two sisters seeking common ground, and an internet prank gone awry. Warmly humorous and lyrically bittersweet, this play by Steven Dietz investigates what it is to love, to lose, and be touched by the serendipity of life.

Piccadilly - Since day one, our goal has been to serve up homestyle comfort to every person who walks through our door. With guest favorites like Fried Chicken, Carrot Soufflé and our famous desserts, there's always something for everyone at Piccadilly.

The Importance of Being Earnest at the Buford Community Center

The Importance of Being Earnest is the most renowned of Oscar Wilde's comedies. It's the story of two bachelors, John 'Jack' Worthing and Algernon 'Algy' Moncrieff, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. They attempt to win the hearts of two women who, conveniently, claim to only love men called Ernest. The pair struggle to keep up with their own stories and become tangled in a tale of deception, disguise, and misadventure. The elaborate plot ridicules Victorian sensibilities with some of the best-loved, and indeed bizarre, characters to be found on the Modern Stage.

Dominick's - Since 1996, Dominick's has worked to serve the best Italian food possible, using family recipes and fresh ingredients. Over our classic Italian dishes, strangers become friends and friends become family.

Barefoot in the Park at New Dawn Theater Company

A romantic comedy. Corie and Paul Bratter are a newlywed couple. They live in an apartment on the top floor in New York City. The couple learns to live together while facing the usual daily ups-and-downs.

Iron Age Korean Steak House - Welcome to your full DIY Korean barbecue dining experience. Our goal is to provide our guests with amazing memories and moments that they won't find anywhere else. We have Five distinctively designed locations in Georgia, Northern Virginia, and Maryland (with more coming soon!). We've made a dining environment that will allow you to fully enjoying group gatherings to intimate moments and memories they won't be forgotten.

Steel Magnolias at The Henry Players

Steel Magnolias is a stage play by American writer Robert Harling, based on his experience with his sister's death. The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana. The title suggests the "female characters are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel."

Kirby G's - Patrons are treated to hand-patty burgers such as Ike's "I Like Cheese" Burger, the "Ole Blue Eyes", and "The Duke". And, if a hamburger isn't for you, diners will find mouth-watering delectable bites such as Desi's Fried Dill Pickles, Rock-a-Billy's Grilled Chicken, and the Whiz Kids Philly Cheese Steak. Topped off with a hand-spun shake or a cold micro-brew to quench your thirst for the feeling of the '50s.





