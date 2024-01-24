& JULIET, SHUCKED, and More Set For Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta's 2024/2025 Season

Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that the Atlanta premiere of the 2023 Tony Award® nominated & JULIET will anchor the 2024/2025 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season at the Fox Theatre. The lineup is also set to feature the Atlanta premieres of CLUE, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, PETER PAN, ‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE by Cirque du Soleil and SHUCKED, as well as the return of PARADE. Season options include anticipated returns include the six-time Tony Award® winning Disney’s THE LION KING, the 25th anniversary tour of the ultimate feel-good show MAMMA MIA! and the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical THE BOOK OF MORMON.

“Patrons are in for another blockbuster lineup as we unveil the 2024/2025 series,” said Russ Belin, vice president of Broadway in Atlanta. “In this upcoming season, theatregoers can expect long-awaited debuts, the comeback of cherished classics and a diverse array of shows designed to captivate the hearts and minds of all audiences. Presenting yet another extraordinary season that showcases the pinnacle of what Broadway has to offer is truly an honor.”

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE by Cirque du Soleil

Nov. 29 – Dec. 15, 2024

Cirque du Soleil’s first holiday show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicolas.” Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of the holidays. In a winter wonderland, they discover whimsical characters, acrobats, children and reindeer who reunite father and daughter in the holiday spirit. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before…features thrilling acrobatics, lovable characters – and a soundtrack including holiday classics re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

& JULIET

Jan. 7 – 12, 2025

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,” and “Can't Stop the Feeling!” — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

CLUE

Jan. 28 – Feb. 2, 2025

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

MAMMA MIA!

Feb. 25 – March 2, 2025

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

March 11 – 16, 2025

THE UNTOLD TRUE STORY OF A BROOKLYN KID WHO BECAME A CHART-BUSTING, SHOW-STOPPING, AWARD-WINNING AMERICAN ICON. Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America. Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

PARADE

April 1 – 6, 2025

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, PARADE has been proclaimed as “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline). The production has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. The New York Times said, “this revival, filled with deft flourishes by director Michael Arden, recalls an era of big casts, big stories, and big talent – a time when musicals actually felt like events.” Entertainment Weekly called PARADE “the most gorgeous production on Broadway.” Time Out New Yorkstated that “PARADE will echo for a long time to come. See it before the PARADE passes by.” Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another. PARADE is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award®-winning legend Harold Prince.

PETER PAN

April 22 – 27, 2025

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

SHUCKED

May 20 – 25, 2025

SHUCKED is the Tony Award®–winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

2024/2025 Season Options:

Disney’s THE LION KING

Oct. 2 – 20, 2024

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Atlanta’s best-loved musical returns to the Fox Theatre. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. THE LION KING also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like THE LION KING.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

June 24 – 29, 2025

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical. This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.