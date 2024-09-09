vildwerk 2024 To Include Works from Christopher Wheeldon, Joshua Beamish, Buglisi Dance Theatre And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Christopher Wheeldon, Henning Rübsam, Gianna Reisen, Briana Reed, Mara Galeazzi, Buglisi Dance Theatre, and Joshua Beamish, will lead the debut season of vildwerk. choreographing ballets about ecological crises, including turtle extinction, butterfly migration, and climate change.

The cast features dancers from the The Royal Ballet, American Ballet Theater, New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Martha Graham Dance Company, Buglisi Dance Theater, Complexions, LA Dance Project and more.

Performances are October 15 and 16, 2024 at 7pm, at El Museo del Barrio Theater.

Tickets from $35. Drinks reception post performance on October 15 with the artists and conservationists.

vildwerk. is a new non-profit organization with a mission of raising environmental conservation awareness and the serious issues affecting our planet through the performing arts.

vildwerk.'s first season is dedicated to their #therubyinitiative:

Ruby is the only Burmese Roof Headed Turtle in North America, and her species is facing extinction.

Smuggled across borders from Myanmar to a wet-market in Hong Kong before arriving in the United States, Ruby Was abused for 20 years, kept in a dark basement, in a cage too small to turn around or get out of the water. She is a third of the normal size she should presently be at her age and it is a miracle that she survived the harsh conditions of captivity. Since being rescued, her location remains secret. Poachers and smugglers are an ever present concern, as her face value on the back market goes into six figure sums.

#therubyinitiative is working to find her a mate but international politics, the civil war in Myanmar, and the rarity of her species make the search difficult.

“vildwerk. hopes to help establish an assurance colony of Ruby's hatchlings being rewilded to Myanmar, so that this species can thrive in her native habitat”, said founder Chiara Gorodesky. “Thank you Wildlife Conservation Society, Turtle Conservancy and all of the other dedicated wildlife experts who fight – every single day – for her survival and her vital position in the circle of life and basis of our ecosystem. Ruby has an estimated 50 years of viable eggs ahead of her.”

The vildwerk. season is centered around the beauty and fragility of our planet. Each ballet takes on a different ecological issue:

In addition to the performances, on October 15 and 16, patrons of vildwerk. will have access to a photography exhibition, #therubyinitiative, with works by award winning photographers and visual artists Samantha Bass, Martin Broen and Stephanie Diani.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.vildwerk.org/season-2024.

About vildwerk.

vildwerk. is a non-profit organization, founded by Chiara Gorodesky, dedicated to raising global environmental conservation awareness through dance and the performing arts, creating a multifaceted platform for collaboration, innovation and forward-thinking. Based in New York City, we are supported by a community of world-leading artists, wildlife and nature conservationists, writers, thought-leaders, key influencers, business people and philanthropists all dedicated to help make this planet a sustainable home for everyone. vildwerk. helps protect and preserve this beautiful planet by inspiring and educating through the performing arts to save, rewild and restore biodiversity locally and globally.