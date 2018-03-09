Zach Adkins, Caitlin Houlahan, and More Among Lineup for BROADWAY SINGS FOR COVENANT HOUSE

Come listen to some of your favorite Broadway performers sing your favorite teen pop songs, all to support the teens of Covenant House New York! Actors from 18 different Broadway shows are coming together to fundraise as they perform current radio hits and throwbacks from artists like Ed SHeeran, Camila Cabello, Zedd, Brandy, Chris Brown, Ingrid Michaelson, & more at The Green Room 42 on Monday, April 2 at 9:30PM.

Featuring Zach Adkins (Anastasia, Kinky Boots), Oyoyo Joi Bonner (The Book of Mormon, Memphis), Kathryn Boswell (Anastasia, Gigi), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful, The Great Comet), Mark Evans (The Play That Goes Wrong, Wicked), Sean Green, Jr. (Hamilton), Cameron Hill, Caitlin Houlahan (Waitress, Bridges of Madison County), Blaine Krauss (Kinky Boots, The Great Comet), Justin Mortelliti (Escape to Margaritaville), JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon), Wonu Ogunfowora (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter & the Cursed Child), Nasia Thomas (Beautiful, Ain't Too Proud), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Beautiful). Produced by JJ Niemann. Featuring Ethan Andersen on the keys, Alex Prezzano on guitar, and Joshua Mark Samuels on the drums.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10256979 or at the door with a $5 surcharge. Can't attend the show? Please consider donating to our fundraiser at https://covenanthouse.donordrive.com/campaign/Broadway-Sings-for-Covenant-House. We appreciate your support and will accept any donation, big or small.

About Covenant House: Covenant House NY annually serves around 1,800 vulnerable, homeless, and exploited young adults and provides them not only with necessities like shelter, 3 meals a day, laundry, clothing, and toiletries; but also provides these youths with health care, psychiatric care, and an array of self care classes and job preparation programs to equip them with necessary skills to leave as self-sufficient adults and obtain jobs and/or further education. To learn more, please visit https://ny.covenanthouse.org/





