Yuka Kawazu’s Danse En L’Air to Present TOKI–TIME at Peridance Center in November

Yuka Kawazu’s Danse En L’Air will present Toki–Time, an evening of dance, music and visual art exploring the preciousness of time, love, memory and human connection, on Saturday, November 7 at 8 p.m. at the KnJ Theatre at Peridance Center in New York City.

Bringing together an international ensemble of artists, the program features theatrical and neoclassical ballet, contemporary and aerial dance, Latin dance, ballroom and West Coast swing. Inspired by Kawazu’s personal experiences with loss and the importance of cherishing time with loved ones, the evening includes Keep Going, a tribute to the lives of loved ones lost by her close friends and students.

Featured performers include Noemi Cobelli, Adam Soniak, Hanano Ishiguro, Meghan Schardt-Gensberg, Rinor Zymberi and Teryn Trent, alongside returning West Coast swing champions Dimitri Hector and Dillon Luther. The program also features Latin dancers Krisi Dalipi and Adel Lami, contemporary dancer Vive, ballroom artist Zachary Bordonaro and aerialist Kyla Ranney.

Additional highlights include live vocals by Nico Lugo Echeverri, excerpts from D. Manuel Oliveira’s 24 Love Letters and projected artwork by Melissa Kraft and Didi.

Toki–Time takes place November 7 at 8 p.m. at the KnJ Theatre at Peridance Center, located at 126 East 13th Street. Tickets are available through the Peridance website.

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