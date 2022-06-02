Young Vocal Sensation Paloma Dineli Chesky Releases New Album: Soul On Soul

"Soul on Soul" is a follow up to Paloma's album "Thirteen " that featured her own original songs. Paloma already has had her original compositions played by the New York Philharmonic. Growing up in a house exposed to classical, jazz, and soul music, Paloma wanted to have some fun and try a different and unique take on these classic soul standards.

Paloma at fourteen years of age has a voice that is way beyond her years. On these classic soul and blues standards, her use of dynamics and the way she so deeply feels the music tells such a powerful musical story. She demonstrates she has the necessary grit, powering and phrasing to conjure up the pain and heartache the blues embodies. It's like all great vocalists, Paloma's vocals are passionate and haunting.

Paloma is the teenage product of two distinct cultures, American and Brazilian, and when she's singing the blues in spite of her age, she's an old soul. Her voice is penetrating and coarsened, seemingly bolstered by a lifetime of experience and pain. But in her case this is a natural gift. Paloma's bluesy swagger, her controlled but dynamic vibrato, and the way she tells her musical stories, is authentic yet has a touch of sentimentality, as well.

No wonder she's is known as a fourteen year old musical phenomenon.

"Soul on Soul" is available on all platforms starting this Friday June 3rd.