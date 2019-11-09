Young Broadway Actress Laurel Griggs Has Passed Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that young Broadway actress Laurel Griggs has passed away. The news of her passing was reported on YoungBway.org.
Griggs made her Broadway debut in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at age 6. She then went on to play the role of Ivanka in Once for 17 months, the longest anyone played the role in the show's Broadway run.
On television and film, she was seen in the animated series "Bubble Guppies" as well as in multiple appearances on "Saturday Night Live."
Take a look back on some of Griggs' past performances below.
