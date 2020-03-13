Yesterday's MOULIN ROUGE! Matinee Cancelled 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'
Questions have been raised about why Moulin Rouge! chose to cancel its matinee yesterday prior to the industry-wide shutdown that was announced shortly after.
Deadline has confirmed that no one in the cast of the musical, or who worked at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, has tested positive for coronavirus. However, one member of the company has a fever, and out of caution, they decided to cancel the matinee.
The producers of Moulin Rouge! provided a statement to Deadline:
"No one at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre has tested positive for Coronavirus. One member of the company has a fever and out of an abundance of caution the Moulin Rouge! The Musical producers made the decision earlier today to cancel both performances. Since that decision was made, under the direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in New York City will now suspend all performances immediately in support of the health and well-being of the theatregoing public, as well as those who work in the theatre industry. Performances are planned to resume the week of April 13, 2020."
Read more on Deadline.
