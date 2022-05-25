Yarn/Wire Announces Schedule For 2022 International Institute And Festival, June 11 - 24

Yarn/Wire is hosting its seventh annual International Institute, an incubator for sonic collaborations between performers, ensembles, composers, and creators, serving as an ecosystem for emerging and world-class artists to collectively push the boundaries of music, performance and sound.

Over the duration of the two week program, participants from around the world, including both instrumentalists and composers, collaborate on new and existing works, participating in performances, collaborations, exhibitions, talks, and workshops.

This year's faculty members include Yarn/Wire-Russell Greenberg and Sae Hashimoto, percussion; Laura Barger and Julia Den Boer, pianos-in addition to Ann Cleare, Bryan Jacobs, Michelle Lou, and Tyshawn Sorey.

Alongside the Institute, Yarn/Wire has programmed a series of eight free concerts featuring renowned musicians from a variety of musical practices. These artists were programmed because of past, present or future collaborations with Yarn/Wire. Concerts take place at Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University from June 11 to 18 and at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music from June 21 to 24. Admission is free; tickets must be reserved in advance here.

The free concert line-up is below.

-Saturday, June 11 at 7:00pm: Opening concert featuring Yarn/Wire and Tyshawn Sorey at the Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University

-Thursday, June 16 at 7:00pm: Sarah Hennies Focus Day featuring Institute participants and Sarah Hennies at Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University

-Friday, June 17 at 7:00pm: Yarn/Wire Currents concert featuring new works by Paul Pinto and Victoria Cheah at Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University

-Saturday, June 18 at 7:00pm: New collaborative works for laptops, mechanical instruments, and speakers by Michelle Lou and Bryan Jacobs at Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University

-Monday June 20: New Music Today Panel Discussion, led by Judith Lochhead at Stony Brook University

-Tuesday, June 21 at 7:00pm: Annea Lockwood Focus Day featuring Institute participants and Nate Wooley at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music

-Wednesday, June 22 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm: performances by Ning Yu, Bent Duo, Eduardo Leandro, JACK Quartet, plus new works by Institute participants at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music.

-Thursday, June 23 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm: performances by Craig Taborn, 75 Dollar Bill, Tak Ensemble, Corey Fogel, plus new works by Institute participants at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music. This event also includes a sound installation by Anna Thorvaldsdottir.

-Friday, June 24 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm: performances by Ben Vida and Mike Truesdell, plus new works by Institute participants, and a Yarn/Wire Currents set with new pieces by Sarah Davachi and Kelley Sheehan. The event also includes a performance installation by David Brynjar Franzson.

Over the course of the Institute, performers/ensembles will rehearse pre-existing and newly composed repertoire alongside Yarn/Wire members and work with composer/creator participants to create new collaborative projects, which will be presented as part of Institute Festival concerts. They will also participate in private lessons and coaching sessions with Institute faculty, as well as masterclasses, workshops, and discussions led by guest artists.

Performers of any instrument or voice type, ages 18 and up, were invited to apply; pre-formed chamber ensembles (unconducted up to 8 players) were also encouraged to apply to work on existing or new repertoire.

Over the application process, the following 24 individuals from across the U.S. and abroad were chosen to participate in the 2022 Yarn/Wire International Institute:

Michael Avanessian, percussion (US)

Olivia Cirisan, percussion (US)

Natasha Gwirceman, piano (US)

Lucas R Helker, percussion (US)

Jeonghyeon Joo, haegeum (US)

Lily Kaufman, saxophone (US)

Han geul Lee, piano (US)

Jenn Mong, piano (CA)

Emma Mistele, piano (US)

Camilo Nunas Ángeles Manga, flute (Mexico)

Kathryn Sloat, harp (US)

David Acedevo, composition (US)

Isaac Barzso, composition (Netherlands)

Hannah Barnes, composition (US)

Qiujiang (Levi) Lu, composition (US)

Kyujung Lim, composition (US)

Wan Heo, composition (US)

chaitanya tamayo, composition (US)

Joohyun Park, composition (US)

Catherine Phang, composition (US)

Emma Pope, composition (CA)

Trevor Van Der Velde, composition (US)

Nicholas Shaheed, composition (US)

Xavier Muzik, composition (US)

Yarn/Wire is a New York-based percussion and piano quartet (Sae Hashimoto and Russell Greenberg, percussion; Laura Barger and Ning Yu, pianos) dedicated to the promotion of creative, experimental new music. Pianist Julia Den Boer will join as guest artist for the 2021-2022 season. Described by The Brooklyn Rail as "fascinating and exciting, with playing that is precise and full of purpose," the ensemble is admired globally for the energy and precision it brings to performances of today's most adventurous compositions. Founded in 2005, the ensemble seeks to expand the representation of composers so that it might begin to better reflect our communities and experience new creative potential.

Yarn/Wire appears internationally at prominent festivals and venues including the Lincoln Center Festival, Edinburgh International Festival, Shanghai Symphony Orchestra Hall, Rainy Days Festival (Luxembourg), Ultima Festival (Norway), Transit Festival (Belgium), Dublin SoundLab, Monday Evening Concerts (Los Angeles), Contempuls Festival (Prague), Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York's Miller Theatre at Columbia University, River-to-River Festival, La MaMa Theatre, Festival of New American Music, and London's Barbican Centre. Their numerous commissions include works from composers such as Enno Poppe, Michael Gordon, George Lewis, Ann Cleare, Raphaël Cendo, Peter Evans, Alex Mincek, Thomas Meadowcroft, Misato Mochizuki, Tristan Murail, Sam Pluta, Tyondai Braxton, Kate Soper, and Øyvind Torvund. The ensemble enjoys collaborations with genre-bending artists such as Tristan Perich, Ben Vida, Mark Fell, Sufjan Stevens, and Pete Swanson.

Through the Yarn/Wire International Institute and Festival and other educational residencies and outreach programs, Yarn/Wire works to promote not only the present but also the future of new music in the United States. Their ongoing commissioning series, Yarn/Wire/Currents, serves as an incubator for new experimental music.

Yarn/Wire has recorded for the WERGO, Northern Spy, Distributed Objects, Black Truffle, Populist, Kairos and Carrier record labels in addition to maintaining their own imprint. For more information, please visit: www.yarnwire.org.