World Music Institute to Present Zakir Hussain And Rahul Sharma

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Zakir Hussain and Rahul Sharma will perform at Peter Norton Symphony Space in a tour honoring Pandit Shivkumar Sharma on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Peter Norton Symphony Space

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Tickets: $45 | $65 | $75 | VIP - $105

(VIP package includes a group meet and greet with Zakir Hussain - limited supply)

In the annals of Hindustani music, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma stands tall. Widely acclaimed and highly esteemed, he brought his Kashmiri folk music instrument, the santoor, to the classical concert stage. His concerts with Zakir Hussain were considered among the greatest musical feasts of our time. After 5 decades of accompanying this great artist, Zakir, a WMI Honorary Board member, is bringing their relationship forward in a duet with his son and worthy successor, the brilliant Rahul Sharma, who has established himself as the premier santoor maestro of his generation.

The MASTERS OF INDIAN MUSIC series brings legendary artists from across the globe, presenting the most acclaimed artists from their respective countries and continents.

About World Music Institute:

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialogue and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.