World Music Institute to Present Singer-Songwriter EMEL This Month

World Music Institute will present EMEL on April 16th at Public Records.

EMEL also known as Emel Mathlouthi, is a Tunisian-American singer-songwriter, composer, performer, and producer whose music has crossed time, countries, and continents. She rose to fame in 2012 with her protest song "Kelmti Horra" (My Word Is Free"), the title track from her debut album Kelmti Horra, and became the voice of the Arab Spring. In 2016, she performed "Kelmti Horra" at the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony, marking a pivotal moment in her journey with this powerful song.

EMEL continues exploring and developing a sound that is unique to her, releasing three subsequent albums since her debut. Her ever-evolving music features electronica loaded with North African references, complex rhythms, and light-dark atmospheres. Emel's latest single, "NAR", featuring Malian rapper Ami Yerewolo, was released on March 8 for International Woman's Day, in advance of her newest album, MRA due out April 19th on her own Little Human label. MRA is a 100% woman-made album created through a close collaboration between women artists, musicians, and producers all over the world. MRA references the Arabic word for woman (aimra'a) and is an acronym to be revealed upon the release of the album.

The WOMEN'S VOICES series celebrates the role that female artists play in the preservation and promotion of their respective cultures and traditions.

Performance Details:

Women's Voices Series

Public Records - 233 Butler Street, Brooklyn

Doors: 7 PM | Show: 8 PM

Advance $25 | Doors $30

Standing Room with very limited seating