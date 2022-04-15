World Music Institute to Present Amadou & Mariam And Blind Boys Of Alabama

"From Bamako to Birmingham" brings together contemporary African sounds and African American roots music, featuring two of the most celebrated musical acts of these genres: the iconic Malian afro-pop duo Amadou & Mariam and the legendary gospel ensemble Blind Boys of Alabama.

For over forty years, Amadou & Mariam have joyfully combined their love story with a musical career that has made them outstanding ambassadors for African music all around the world. The Grammy Award-nominated husband and wife act has played the world's biggest festivals from Coachella to Glastonbury, opened for rock sensations including U2 and Coldplay, and collaborated with producers such as Damon Albarn (Blur, Gorrillaz) and Manu Chao. With a career spanning over seven decades, Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized globally as living legends of gospel music. They have won five Grammy Awards, been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and performed at the White House for three different presidents.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

"From Bamako to Birmingham"

Monday, May 2nd, at The Town Hall

ORIGINS SERIES

Town Hall - 123 West 43rd St, Manhattan

8 PM | Doors 7:00 PM

Tickets: $47 | $52 | $62 | $72 | $87 - VIP ticket includes preferred seating

http://thetownhall.org/event/amadou-mariam-and-blind-boys-of-alabama-from-bamako-to-birmingham