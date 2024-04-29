Works & Process to Present Caleb Teicher's THIS IS THE PART WHEN YOU GO WOO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Works & Process presents Caleb Teicher's This Is The Part When You Go Woo on Sunday, May 12 and Monday, May 13, 2024 at 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY. Tickets $35 to Choose-What-You-Pay.

Be among the first to see critically acclaimed dancer, choreographer, director, and show-maker Caleb Teicher's performance-presentation exploring the range of relationships that take place in theaters between artists and audiences. Guest performers fill in the blanks with visuals by interdisciplinary artist Ameya Marie Okamoto and script/concept development in partnership with Michael Benjamin Washington.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.

