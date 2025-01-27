Works & Process Will Host Ballet Hispánico: Tango With Alejandro Cervera, Graciela Daniele, and Matthew Neenan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process at the Guggenheim will present Ballet Hispánico: Tango with Alejandro Cervera, Graciela Daniele, and Matthew Neenan, on March 3, 2025 at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128 at 7pm followed by Rotunda Dance Party: Tango in the Rotunda at 7:45pm. Tickets start at $25.

Ballet Hispánico's Choreographic Institute takes center stage at Works & Process in a program presented in conjunction with the Guggenheim exhibition Harmony and Dissonance: Orphism in Paris, 1910-1930. This special event delves into the dynamic artistry of tango, showcasing excerpts from choreographers Alejandro Cervera, Graciela Daniele, and Matthew Neenan. Witness how the fluid, circular forms and electrifying tension of tango intertwine with the vibrant works of Orphist artists like Sonia Delaunay. Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro will lead a discussion with the choreographers, illuminating the synthesis of movement and visual art.

After this one-night-only performance in the theater, head upstairs to the rotunda for an exclusive performance by Ballet Hispánico, followed by an interactive dance lesson with NYCity Tango Collective and a social dance for all.

Ticket purchase includes admission to the Tango Rotunda Party with Ballet Hispánico and NYCity Tango Collective at 7:45 pm, in partnership with the Guggenheim's Member Mondays.