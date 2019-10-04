Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents Joe Iconis' LOVE IN HATE NATION
Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents Two River Theater: Love in Hate Nation, by Joe Iconis, with John Simpkins, on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 7:30pm.
Writer Joe Iconis and director John Simpkins will discuss their turbulent rock romance musical, which is set in a 1960s juvenile hall and tells the story of young people caught in between eras of a changing America. Classic girl group, Wall of Sound-style vocal harmonies meet punk rock spirit in this rebellious and romantic new musical.
Sixteen-year old Susannah Son is carted off to the National Reformatory for Girls to get her head put on straight. There she meets the aggressively incorrigible Sheila Nail, and a relationship forms which leads to an all-out "revolution in the institution" as they attempt to break out of the boxes that society has created around them.
Cast members will perform highlights prior to the musical's world premiere at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey, where Love in Hate Nation will run November 9-December 1. Laura Heywood moderates.
For more information visit worksandprocess.org.
