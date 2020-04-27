Workers Circle To Celebrate May Day With All-Star Yiddish Concert

While the world observes International Workers Day on Friday May 1, also known as May Day, the Jewish social justice nonprofit Workers Circle will be putting the final, preparatory touches on its virtual, sing-along concert planned for Sunday May 3 at 2:00 PM.

"Yiddish Worker Songs from our Remarkable Yerushe (Legacy)" will bring together an all-star cast of Yiddish singers and klezmer musicians from around the world, including: Daniel Kahn (Germany); Theresa Tova (Canada); Svetlana Kundish and Patrick Farrell (Germany); Timur Fishel (Estonia), Psoy Korolenko (New Jersey), Cindy Paley (California), and Sarah Gordon (Brooklyn) - among others.

The artists and songs will be introduced in Yiddish, with English written translation.

The concert will be accompanied by a visual presentation of song lyrics for those who wish to sing along, as well as by historic artwork from the pro-labor movement long central to progressive, Jewish identity. The sing-along is designed both for those who speak Yiddish and those who don't.

"Yiddish was a predominate language of the Jewish workers in the end of 19th century and beginning of the 20th century," says Nikolai Borodulin, Director of Yiddish Programming at the Workers Circle, the largest such program in the United States outside of academia.

"Millions of them were driven by the stirring poetry and songs that had been created by the prominent, proletarian Yiddish poets. These songs comforted workers and encouraged them to join the struggle for a better world for all. They still sound so timely today and will resonate with the hearts and minds of many people."

The event will be presented free of charge, but those who are able are encouraged to make a donation to the Workers Circle in support of the organization's assistance to frontline workers.

"For this year's May Day, the Workers Circle will join with thousands upon thousands of our brothers and sisters across different communities and demand that our government protect the rights and lives of all workers - and particularly those now on the frontlines of this global pandemic," says Ann Toback, Workers Circle CEO.

"We hope this concert, featuring our heritage activist songs, will lift the spirits of so many in our community and inspire us all to commit to activism on behalf of workers today."

This concert will be streamed live on the Workers Circle Facebook page on Sunday, May 3, at 2 PM EST.





