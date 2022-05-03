Work by David Rockwell, Bunny Christie & More to be Featured in The Museum of Broadway

Today, The Museum of Broadway announced a group of featured artists who have designed various rooms and exhibits within the Museum, as well as their team of expert curators. This interactive, multi-floor Museum is slated to open this fall. Tickets will go on sale on June 14th.

Work from contemporary artist Ulli Böhmelmann, Tony Award-winning scenic designer Bunny Christie (Curious Incident...), award-winning multimedia artist Paul Clay (Rent), painter Ann Marie Coolick, calligrapher Ryoko Goldston, muralist Harley and J, installation artist HotxTea, artist Neka King, magician and New York Times crossword constructor David Kwong, neon artist Jianhe Li, three time Tony Award-nominated scenic designer Anna Louizos (In the Heights), two-time Tony Award-winning scenic designer Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge), fine artist Rachel Marks, visual artist and author Debbie Millman ("Why Design Matters"), interactive street artist Kelsey Montague (Taylor Swift), creative director Ryan Ratelle, designer Sam Ratelle, Tony Award-winning scenic designer and architect David Rockwell (She Loves Me), visual artist Liz West, and illustrator Ty Wilson, will be featured throughout the Museum. More artists will be announced soon.

The team of expert curators for The Museum of Broadway is headed by Ben West (Resident Historian and Curator, Timeline & Special Exhibits) and also includes Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Curator, Historical Buildings), John Kenrick (Curator, Game Changer History), Faye Armon-Troncoso (Set Decorator & Props Supervisor, Making of a Broadway Show), Lisa Zinni (Costume & Props Curator), and Michael McDonald (Historical Assets Manager).

The Museum of Broadway is founded by entrepreneur and Tony Award-winning producer, Julie Boardman, and founder of award-winning experiential agency Rubik Marketing, Diane Nicoletti. Elie Landau serves as the Museum's general manager. Currently under construction, the Museum is slated to open in Fall 2022 at 145 West 45th Street.

The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who make them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

Guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase - and show off - dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests will learn more about the pivotal shows or "game changers" that transformed the landscape of Broadway - the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow.

The Museum will also celebrate the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with a special exhibit, "The Making of a Broadway Show," which will honor the community of brilliantly talented professionals - both onstage and off - who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

The Museum of Broadway is produced by Julie Boardman, Diane Nicoletti, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Hunter Arnold & Jason Squatriglia, Wendy Federman, Jamie DeRoy, Dori Berinstein, Merrie L. Davis, Henry Tisch, Kate Cannova, Nolan Doran, Sharon Carr/Patricia Klausner/Bard Theatrical, In Fine Company, Morwin Schmookler, Richard D. Batchelder, Jr., Catherine Adler, Elizabeth Armstrong, Mary Avella, Brad Blume, Blumenthal Performing Arts, Stephen Byrd, Pamela Cooper, Cue to Cue Productions, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Natasha Davison, Karen Elizaga, Lorre Erlick, Fakston Productions, Franklin Theatrical Group, Robin Gorman Newman, Kim & Alan Hartman, Alia Jones-Harvey, Riki Kane Larimer, Willette Klausner, Margo Lion Trust, Elliott & Cathy Masie, Amy Schrader, Alan Seales, Iris Smith, Lesley Stewart Grilley, Haffner-Wright Theatricals, Concord Theatricals and The Shubert Organization, The Nederlander Organization, and Jujamcyn Theaters.

For more information on The Museum of Broadway please visit: https://www.themuseumofbroadway.com and follow @museumofbroadway on social.