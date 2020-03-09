Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Women's Month 2020: Which Broadway Characters and Leading Ladies Inspire You?
Elphaba, Patti LuPone, Elsa, Heidi Schreck... what do they all have in common? They're inspiring Broadway icons of course!
Share with us your favorite and most inspiring character, leading lady, or trailblazer throughout Broadway history and what makes them so inspiring for your chance to be featured on our social media channels for Women's Month!
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Presley Ryan Will Depart Beetlejuice 3/29
Presley Ryan has announced her final day at Beetlejuice on Broadway will be Sunday, March 29. Ryan made the announcement on her Instagram, where she a... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Four Original MEAN GIRLS Cast Members Say Goodbye to North Shore High
North Shore High School is getting ready to welcome a new class of students! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, four original company members of Me... (read more)
EMOJILAND Superfan Saves the Day with BroadwayCon Cosplay!
It was cosplay to the rescue tonight at Emojiland the Musical as one of the show's superfans saved the day with her BroadwayCon enesemble!... (read more)
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Announces Digital Rush Policy
Mrs. Doubtfire has announced a digital rush ticket policy for the Broadway production, which begins performances Monday, March 9 in advance of an offi... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller and the Cast of THE MINUTES on Broadway
The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, began performances Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre on Broadway, and officially... (read more)
Presley Ryan has announced her final day at Beetlejuice on Broadway will be Sunday, March 29. Ryan made the announcement on her Instagram, where she a... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Four Original MEAN GIRLS Cast Members Say Goodbye to North Shore High
North Shore High School is getting ready to welcome a new class of students! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, four original company members of Me... (read more)
EMOJILAND Superfan Saves the Day with BroadwayCon Cosplay!
It was cosplay to the rescue tonight at Emojiland the Musical as one of the show's superfans saved the day with her BroadwayCon enesemble!... (read more)
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Announces Digital Rush Policy
Mrs. Doubtfire has announced a digital rush ticket policy for the Broadway production, which begins performances Monday, March 9 in advance of an offi... (read more)
Photo Flash: See Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Jessie Mueller and the Cast of THE MINUTES on Broadway
The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, began performances Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre on Broadway, and officially... (read more)