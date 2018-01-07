Winners Announced for 75th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Complete List!
Seth Meyers hosts the 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS. The telecast is airing live coast to coast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel tonight. The three-hour Golden Globes telecast will serve as the official kickoff to the 2018 awards season.
Produced by Dick Clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 210 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.
A complete list of winners follows.
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenahall, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale - Winner!
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist - Winner!
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards - Winner!
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale - Winner!
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya - Winner!
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"Home", Ferdinand
"Mighty River", Mudbound
"Remember Me", Coco
"The Star", The Star
"This Is Me", The Greatest Showman - Winner!
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us - Winner!
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird - Winner!
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, The Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - Winner!
Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird - Winner!
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Francis McDormand, Three Billboards - Winner!
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Director - Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water - Winner!
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards - Winner!
Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle McLaughlin, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo - Winner!
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best TV Movie or Limited-Series
Big Little Lies - Winner!
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Three Billboards
The Shape of Water - Winner!
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best TV Series, Comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner!
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies - Winner!
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade - Winner!
Loveless
The Square
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies - Winner!
David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman. Big Little Lies - Winner!
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco - Winner!
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner!
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None - Winner!
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Erik McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
The Shape Of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards - Winner!
Molly's Game
About the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Founded in the 1940s during World War II, the HFPA was originally comprised of a handful of L.A.-based overseas journalists who sought to bridge the international community with Hollywood, and to provide distraction from the hardships of war through film. Seventy years later, members of the HFPA represent 56 countries with a combined readership of 250 million in some of the world's most respected publications. Each year, the organization holds the third most watched awards show on television, the Golden Globe® Awards, which has enabled the organization to donate more than $25 million to entertainment-related charities and scholarship programs.