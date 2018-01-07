Winners Announced for 75th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS - Complete List!

Seth Meyers hosts the 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS. The telecast is airing live coast to coast from the Beverly Hilton Hotel tonight. The three-hour Golden Globes telecast will serve as the official kickoff to the 2018 awards season.



Produced by Dick Clark productions in association with the HFPA, the GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS are viewed in more than 210 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

A complete list of winners follows.

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenahall, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale - Winner!

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist - Winner!

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape Of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards - Winner!

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale - Winner!

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya - Winner!

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Home", Ferdinand

"Mighty River", Mudbound

"Remember Me", Coco

"The Star", The Star

"This Is Me", The Greatest Showman - Winner!

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us - Winner!

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird - Winner!

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, The Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - Winner!

Denzel Washington, Roman J Israel, Esq

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird - Winner!

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Francis McDormand, Three Billboards - Winner!

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Director - Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water - Winner!

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards - Winner!

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle McLaughlin, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo - Winner!

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

Big Little Lies - Winner!

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Three Billboards

The Shape of Water - Winner!

Phantom Thread

The Post

Dunkirk

Best TV Series, Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner!

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies - Winner!

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade - Winner!

Loveless

The Square

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies - Winner!

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman. Big Little Lies - Winner!

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco - Winner!

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Winner!

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None - Winner!

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Erik McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

The Shape Of Water

Lady Bird

The Post

Three Billboards - Winner!

Molly's Game

About the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Founded in the 1940s during World War II, the HFPA was originally comprised of a handful of L.A.-based overseas journalists who sought to bridge the international community with Hollywood, and to provide distraction from the hardships of war through film. Seventy years later, members of the HFPA represent 56 countries with a combined readership of 250 million in some of the world's most respected publications. Each year, the organization holds the third most watched awards show on television, the Golden Globe® Awards, which has enabled the organization to donate more than $25 million to entertainment-related charities and scholarship programs.

Related Articles