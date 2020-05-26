Win Two Tickets to The Seth Concert Series Starring Kelli O'Hara!

BroadwayWorld recently announced that Mark Cortale and Seth Rudetsky will be hosting virtual concerts with some of Broadway's biggest stars!

The Seth Concert Series is sponsored by BroadwayWorld and StreamYard.

"This series has become tremendously popular over the past ten years, and we are thrilled to have found a way to continue to bring these intimate concerts to our audience," said producer Mark Cortale. "During these unprecedented times, people are turning to the arts for joy and relief, and we know that some time with Seth, Kelli, Jeremy, Jessie, and many others will do just that!"

Added Seth Rudetsky, "I've been hearing from people all over who are wondering when our Broadway concert series will begin again. Well, the answer is now!! I cannot wait for another season of fabulous chats and stunning music with the best of the best!"

Stage and screen star Kelli O'Hara has established herself as one of Broadway's greatest leading ladies. Her portrayal of Anna Leonowens in The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League, Outer Critics, and Oliver nominations. She reprised the role while making her West End debut, and performed a limited engagement at Tokyo's Orb Theatre.

