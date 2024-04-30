Who Else Was Eligible for 2024 Tony Nominations?

The 2024 Tony nominations were announced this morning by Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below and here's to their great work this theatre season!
The Cottage
Grey House
I Need That
Patriots
The Shark Is Broken
Back to the Future
Days of Wine and Roses
The Great Gatsby
Harmony
The Heart of Rock and Roll
Here Lies Love
How to Dance In Ohio
Lempicka
The Notebook
Once Upon a One More Time
Doubt
Uncle Vanya
Spamalot
The Wiz
Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya
Danny DeVito, I Need That
Eric McCormack, The Cottage
Paul Sparks, Grey House
Laura Bell Bundy, The Cottage
Tatiana Maslany, Grey House
Laurie Metcalf, Grey House
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who's Tommy
Corey Cott, The Heart of Rock and Roll
Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Justin Guarini, Once Upon a One More Time
Grant Gustin, Water for Elephants
Jeremy Jordan, The Great Gatsby
Taran Killam, Spamalot
Casey Likes, Back to the Future
James Monroe Iglehart, Spamalot
Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Chip Zien, Harmony
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Briga Heelan, Once Upon a One More Time
Arielle Jacobs, Here Lies Love
McKenzie Kurtz, The Heart of Rock and Roll
Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz
Isabelle McCalla, Water for Elephants
Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby
Shaina Taub, Suffs
