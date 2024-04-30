Who Else Was Eligible for 2024 Tony Nominations?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nominations for the 2024 Tony Awards were announced this morning, and while a select, talented few will spend the day celebrating their achievements, there are many who (while still great!), didn't get a nomination this year. Check out who else was eligible below and here's to their great work this theatre season!

Best Play

The Cottage

Grey House

I Need That

Patriots

The Shark Is Broken

Best Musical

Back to the Future

Days of Wine and Roses

The Great Gatsby

Harmony

The Heart of Rock and Roll

Here Lies Love

How to Dance In Ohio

Lempicka

The Notebook

Once Upon a One More Time

Best Revival of a Play

Doubt

Uncle Vanya

Best Revival of a Musical

Spamalot

The Wiz

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya

Danny DeVito, I Need That

Eric McCormack, The Cottage

Paul Sparks, Grey House

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Bell Bundy, The Cottage

Tatiana Maslany, Grey House

Laurie Metcalf, Grey House

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who's Tommy

Corey Cott, The Heart of Rock and Roll

Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Justin Guarini, Once Upon a One More Time

Grant Gustin, Water for Elephants

Jeremy Jordan, The Great Gatsby

Taran Killam, Spamalot

Casey Likes, Back to the Future

James Monroe Iglehart, Spamalot

Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Chip Zien, Harmony

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical



Briga Heelan, Once Upon a One More Time

Arielle Jacobs, Here Lies Love

McKenzie Kurtz, The Heart of Rock and Roll

Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz

Isabelle McCalla, Water for Elephants

Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby

Shaina Taub, Suffs

