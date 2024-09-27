Whitney Cummings To Host Max Original Game Show FAST FRIENDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Whitney Cummings has signed on to host the Max Original four-part game show FAST FRIENDS, a “Friends” fan competition from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. The special is scheduled to start production next month at The FRIENDS Experience: The One in New York City, the flagship interactive experience, created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Warner Bros. Television Group, and Original X Productions.

FAST FRIENDS will take place in the celebrated series’ iconic sets in a fast-paced competition event. From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard "Friends” fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of Ultimate Friends Fan.

“As a longtime fan of ‘Friends,’ I am beyond thrilled to host the first ever game show. After 30 years, the fandom surrounding this beloved series only continues to grow and now I have the great pleasure of awarding the ultimate fans with bragging rights for life," Whitney Cummings said.

Cummings is a comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur, and host of the hit podcast “Good for You.” Best known for creating and starring in the series “Whitney,” Cummings is also the co-creator and co-writer of the syndicated Emmy®-nominated comedy series “2 Broke Girls.” She has appeared in numerous television shows, films, and stand-up specials, including her sixth stand-up special “Mouthy.” In 2017, she published her memoir titled “I’m Fine... And Other Lies.” That same year, Whitney made her directorial debut with the feature adaptation of Louann Brizendine’s best-seller, "The Female Brain."

FAST FRIENDS is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. The new four-part game show is executive produced by Dan Sacks, Bridgette Theriault and Dan Norris. Richard Burgio serves as co-executive producer.