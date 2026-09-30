What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off-Broadway: November 2026

It's closing time! One last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. Check out which shows are closing in November 2026 below and learn more about what's coming to Broadway in 2026/27, and the best shows on Broadway right now.

Closing Soon on Broadway

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play (Broadway, 11/15/2026)

Paulina, the reigning Queen Bee at Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, has her sights set on the Miss Universe pageant. But the mid-year arrival of Ericka, a new student with undeniable talent and beauty, captures the attention of the pageant recruiter â€“ and Paulinaâ€™s hive-minded friends. Jocelyn Bioh's buoyant and biting comedy explores the universal similarities (and glaring differences) facing teenage girls across the globe.

The Imaginary Invalid (Broadway, 11/22/2026)

In Molière’s best loved comedy, Monsieur Argan is a notorious hypochondriac whose nonexistent illnesses blind him to the con men and women (his new wife) who prey on his fears to fatten their purses. His plan: marry his daughter to a doctor so he'll have free round-the-clock on-site healthcare for the rest of his life. In Molière’s best loved comedy, Monsieur Argan is a notorious hypochondriac whose nonexistent illnesses blind him to the con men and women (his new wife) who prey on his fears to fatten their purses. His plan: marry his daughter to a doctor so he'll have free round-the-clock on-site healthcare for the rest of his life. Newly translated by Mirabelle Ordinaire and adapted for Red Bull by Jeffrey Hatcher, The Imaginary Invalid is a brilliant satire of doctors, lawyers, and would-be patients who take self-care to staggering levels of pathological solipsism. A comic whirlwind of pills, lovers, therapies, disguises, vaccinations, impersonations, masks, mindfulness and miracle cures.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) (Broadway, 11/29/2026)

An original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

Closing Soon Off-Broadway

Fish (Off-Bway, 11/1/2026)

2016, London. Seventeen-year-old Karya is navigating her brother’s unresolved disappearance. When her mother’s outrageous theory about his whereabouts starts to gain traction, Karya decides to put it to the test. With her best friend, she devises a twisted online experiment, setting a hook in the darkest corners of the internet. But what begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into something more sinister than she ever expected. By turns sharp, tensely funny, and tender, Fish is a darkly comedic coming-of-age story about grief, girlhood and games that go too far.

ANON (Off-Bway, 11/1/2026)

When a gay pride flag is unfurled across the street from Jeanie, an increasingly online TikToker in a suburb in Texas, two seemingly different households…freak out. How well do you know the people you live among, and with, in an America where the line between fantasy and reality has become increasingly optional?

The Bald Soprano (Off-Bway, 11/1/2026)

One of the defining works of the Theatre of the Absurd, The Bald Soprano turns an ordinary evening among seemingly ordinary people into an increasingly hilarious collision of clichés, contradictions, non sequiturs, and linguistic mayhem. More than 75 years after Ionesco first wrote the play, its skewering of empty conversation and the ways people talk without actually communicating may feel more recognizable than ever. The play has remained an international theatrical touchstone ever since then. New York Times has praised the play's “deliriously silly” verbal comedy.

Elysian Fields - A New Musical (Off-Bway, 11/1/2026)

It's Presidents' Day Weekend 2016 at the Blue Moon of Kentucky Club, and Abe and Josh are about to tie the knot on the dance floor to celebrate the recent Supreme Court ruling affirming gay marriage. But between clashing mothers, political divides, and a sudden case of cold feet, happily ever after is anything but guaranteed. Throughout the evening, the Club's long-time hostess and drag queen Black-Eyed Suzie serves as a cosmic tour guide, transporting us to the 19th century to spend time with another couple in love and in trouble: Abraham Lincoln and Joshua Speed. It's a poignant story, but the gay bar setting, along with a hybrid score of bluegrass, thumping club music, and standard Broadway fare, makes for a wildly entertaining evening. Because sometimes the people who came before us are closer than we think. And sometimes, to find the courage to move forward, you have to dance with the past.

Phyl (Off-Bway, 11/7/2026)

PHYL, written in 1911 by Cicely Hamilton. Phyllis (Phyl) Chester is trapped in the solitary existence of a governess, walled off from the life she craves—until she loses her temper and does something that could cost her everything. PHYL was never published. The play was set to premiere in Oxford under the direction of B. Iden Payne. However the Vice-Chancellor of Oxford University banned the play. Hamilton wasn’t fussed, “It really doesn’t matter,” she said, “All those Oxford small boys can run up to London any time they like and see something much worse.” Hamilton goes on to comment how “PHYL passed the Lord Chamberlain, who did not require the alteration of a single line.” PHYL premiered in Manchester instead. The Manchester Courier review ran under the headline “Woman Who Did.” and a disapproving critic describes Phyl “slaking thirsty lips in the voluptuous pleasure of life.” When Hamilton was asked how she described the play, she said, “Well, I call it a comedy because it has a happy ending, and I hope somebody is funny in it.”

The Kick Inside (Off-Bway, 11/7/2026)

THE KICK INSIDE is an exquisite corpse of a play written by thirteen New York City based playwrights. The story follows Alenka, a woman who grows awfully tired of the way that people talk to one another and begins experimenting with language in every scene of this one-and-a-half-act play. Visually rich and littered with strange phenomena, action sequences, dogs, algorithm possessions, hitmen and a world that speaks back, THE KICK INSIDE uncovers a lost city that tilts language to ask where words come from within us, and how deeply we transform each other’s emotional fabrics.

Aftermath (Off-Bway, 11/8/2026)

28-year-old freelance journalist Josh Goldman has just survived a Taliban kidnapping in Afghanistan, and is recovering in his childhood home with his parents. As Josh struggles to reconnect with his family and make sense of what he's endured, we learn how the young journalist found the courage to take on his most dangerous assignment, and at what cost. This timely drama examines questions of moral responsibility, privilege, and sacrifice in the context of global political conflict and family ties.

Degenerates (Off-Bway, 11/8/2026)

The boys are fucked. And they know it. In their own obscure corner of the internet, they offer each other proof that the game is rigged against men: it was over before it began, they will never be loved, better just to lay down and rot. When an unexpected relationship begins to form, the consequences of the boys’ fatalism are made painfully clear. Degenerates offers a telescopic, darkly funny view of one insular community, formed on the bedrock of shared and infinite miseries.

Elf Lyons Is The Woman on The Edge (Off-Bway, 11/8/2026)

In the show, Elf presents a completely normal, autobiographical (and in no way complex) stand-up show about love, blending her distinctive theatrical style with sharp comedic instincts as it leans into the absurd, the emotional and the unpredictable. Inspired by the collapse of Elf’s engagement, The Woman on the Edge finds her unable to perform the show herself; in her absence, one of her characters performs it on her behalf. With nods to Vertigo, Apollo 13 and the opera Pagliacci, Elf creates a multi-genre work that crosses between the boundaries of comedy, theatre and live art. Expect a collision of forms as opera, stand-up, character and verbatim theatre sit side by side alongside audio recordings, bouncy castles and a fragmented mind that won’t stay in one place.

Delirium (Off-Bway, 11/14/2026)

Sometimes the most profound truths about our present moment come disguised as yesterday's absurdities. Delirium is Igor Golyak’s timely adaptation of one of Eugène Ionesco’s least performed plays, Frenzy for Two (Délire à deux). Written in 1963, Igor’s direction unlocks this play's heartbeat for our moment, our world, our collective delirium. While the world outside collapses, a couple are locked in a petty argument about animals that carry their homes on their back. Displacement, alienation, love and survival – enacted by two souls who carry within their bodies the entire archaeology of a vanished world: Andrey Burkovskiy and Chulpan Khamatova.

Starstuff (Off-Bway, 11/14/2026)

Through a series of spectacular falls, a young woman named Star plunges into a cosmic quest for self discovery. This highly visual, expressionist production freefalls from the top of a mountain to the depths of the DMV in a playful exploration of our shared humanity. Told with No.11 Productions' (Sugarcraft) signature whimsy and theatrical magic, this luminous new myth invites us to look up, turn inward, and rediscover our connection to one another and everything around us.

In the Heights (Off-Bway, 11/15/2026)

In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood – a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.

Soon (Off-Bway, 11/15/2026)

A group of young musicians achieve success in New York City, but pay the price.What do you do with the time you have left? While twenty-something Charlie waits for the end of the world, Jonah waits for her to start living. But before time runs out, Charlie must do the hardest thing imaginable: open the front door. Nick Blaemire's Soon is an intimate, indie-pop chamber musical about finding the courage to pursue your dreams in an uncertain world.

Loud & With Feeling (Off-Bway, 11/15/2026)

Loud & With Feeling is a musical based on a true-to-life experience about a group of Queer students in the first 24 hours of their sit-in protest. Their quest to fight for LGBTQ+ rights at their Private Christian University is stifled after their favorite professor is fired! Throughout the night, the group uncovers a lot of their own personal histories as they search for belonging, connection, and a collective future. With a pop-synth score and resemblances to shows like Rent, Fun Home, and Elizabeth Swado's Runaways. Loud & With Feeling showcases the Joy, Triumph, and Community that everyone longs to be a part of.

King of the Yees (Off-Bway, 11/22/2026)

For nearly twenty years, Larry Yee has been the heart and soul of the Yee Fung Toy Family Association, a fraternal organization in San Francisco’s iconic Chinatown. But to his daughter Lauren, a playwright living in New York, the association is an obsolete relic of a vanishing world. When Larry suddenly disappears, Lauren sets off on a wild quest to find him, embarking on a surreal, magical journey through the history and myths of her own lineage. KING OF THE YEES is a hilarious and heartfelt “kind of true” story by Signature resident artist Lauren Yee, who turns her incisive comedic eye on what we inherit and what it means to truly be a Yee.

Livia: A Roman Tragedy (Off-Bway, 11/15/2026)

In Livia: A Roman Tragedy, the late Roman Empire teeters on the brink of collapse under the rule of a corrupt, narcissistic madman. As chaos consumes the nation, Livia longs for her lover, who departed Rome to lead an armed rebellion against the incompetent, debauched emperor. Isolated in her opposition to the demented dictator, who exiles and executes anyone who voices dissent, Livia asks how the once-noble republic succumbed to the tyrant’s hand and resolves to discover what one woman can do to save her crumbling society. While rooted in ancient history, Livia: A Roman Tragedy is an urgent message for today. The play creates a rich intertextual dialogue, integrating passages and themes from classic Roman dramas including Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar and Coriolanus, as well as works by Corneille, Ibsen, and Dürrenmatt, alongside the philosophical and sociological perspectives of Seneca, Cicero, Epictetus, and Norbert Elias.

Specimen (Off-Bway, 11/21/2026)

Specimen unfolds aboard the Nomad, a failing corporate research vessel nearing Earth after a disastrous mission. An unexplained internal explosion has left portions of the ship unstable. Communication falters. Systems misfire. The vessel continues forward. When a mysterious pod docks without warning, the crew discovers what appears to be a rare and immensely valuable lifeform—one that could salvage their mission and secure their return. Or is it just a man? Specimen draws from the tradition of downtown experimental and absurdist theatre, blending visual storytelling, heightened performance, dark humor, and immersive design to create a theatrical experience that is intentionally strange, imaginative, and emotionally immediate.

The Morbs (Off-Bway, 11/21/2026)

The Morbs centers on three best, best, BEST friends from college who find themselves trapped in a cabin during an outbreak of a terrifying illness known as The Morbs. Good thing they know each other better than anyone... right? A comedy thriller about friendship, cold soup, and the people we become.

The Exhibitionist (Off-Bway, 11/21/2026)

Justin is coming undone. The McMillon Museum of Art’s oldest and most charming intern is guiding patrons through an exhibit of a recently rediscovered painting by Vincent Van Gogh. But Justin is freaking out. Just one floor below, his own artwork is being scrutinized in a big competition that could thrust him into the career of his dreams. The Exhibitionist is a love letter to artists and explores the lengths we will go to define our worth and success. It’s funny, fast, and theatrical—but underneath is the deep human fear of being invisible and the courage it takes to keep believing your voice matters.

The Charioteer (Off-Bway, 11/22/2026)

Growing up, Charly's older brother was her protector and role model, but they've barely spoken since he went away to college. When she tags along to a bewildering night out with his new friends, she discovers that Owen is deep into a political transformation that she doesn't understand. Ten years later, he needs her help. But first, she needs answers. The Charioteer follows a brother and sister on the brink of catastrophe, learning how to fight with-and for-the people they love.

I Became We (Off-Bway, 11/22/2026)

A first-person monologue performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life’s most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally-daring, auto-fictional play from the writer of I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan, Mona Pirnot.

Tristan & Yseult (Off-Bway, 11/22/2026)

Emma Rice and her company return to St. Ann’s Warehouse with her beloved Tristan & Yseult after years of world touring. Bursting with glorious live music (and a hint of Wagner), irreverent humor, and Rice’s singular theatrical magic, this wildly entertaining production transports audiences from laughter to heartbreak and back again. When Cornwall’s King Mark sends Tristan into battle to collect Yseult, his Irish bride-to-be, the two fall madly in love, setting off a chain of events both tragic and heroic. In Rice’s world, the Cornish court looks more like a scene from Reservoir Dogs than one from Poldark. In fact, it is set in “The Club of the Unloved,” where Tristan and Yseult’s intoxicating love story alights in hilarious, low-fi aerial acrobatics, and a live band performs new and found music that will have audiences clapping and dancing through their tears. A landmark production with over 20 years of amazing reviews, that has inspired generations of theater-makers, Tristan & Yseult remains as exhilarating, moving, and joyfully unpredictable as ever.

The Verge (Off-Bway, 11/22/2026)

In Glaspell’s 1921 masterpiece, botanist Claire Archer is on a quest to create a new life: a plant unlike any that has ever come before. When her husband, lover, and soulmate each arrive in her greenhouse seeking heat in a snowstorm, chaos ensues. But as Claire pushes–sometimes violently—against the constraints of her own good breeding, she wonders if the only way to transcend boundaries is to destroy them. By turns witty farce, devastating philosophical debate, and scathing feminist cry, THE VERGE defies genre and pierces the bounds of theatrical realism.

The Ask (Off-Bway, 11/22/2026)

In The Ask, a donor meeting in an Upper West Side apartment erupts into a gripping battle of will. Greta (Henner; Taxi, Evening Shade), a longtime donor with strong progressive views, meets with Tanner (Purser; Stranger Things, Riverdale), a young ACLU fundraiser sent to secure a significant gift. As the two confront each other, their shared ideals give way to unexpected divisions, exposing the cultural and emotional fault lines that separate their generations.

Parcel From America (Off-Bway, 11/22/2026)

Parcel From America is the story of a young boy and a lonely widow in a remote parish in the west of Ireland, and the importance of one special parcel that changes the lives of the entire community, carrying them all into the true heart of Christmas. Inspired by the history of Irish emigration and the cherished parcels filled with gently used clothing and much-needed dollars sent by loved ones from across the Atlantic, this musical celebrates the old Irish adage that “it is only in the shelter of our neighbors that we all can live,” a theme that rings especially true in these fraught times.

Ivories (Off-Bway, 11/22/2026)

In Ivories, prodigal playwright Sloane is summoned back to her childhood home to care for her grandmother, whose severe dementia has left the family estate in their hands. Accompanied by her botanist husband Gwyn, Sloane attempts to settle into a new routine and begin the painful work of sorting through her grandmother's belongings. When Gwyn's childhood best friend Beckham arrives to help settle the estate, the reunion initially offers Sloane a welcome connection to the life they left behind. But as the three uncover secrets hidden throughout the house, long-buried memories and childhood trauma begin to resurface. Beneath the floorboards and within Sloane's own fractured memories, something is waiting.

Love Me (Off-Bway, 11/22/2026)

Presented as part of the 2026 New York Comedy Festival, and following an acclaimed 2023 run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, LOVE ME is the off-Broadway debut from Emmy-nominated comedian Drew Michael, directed by Peabody Award winner Prashanth Venkataramanujam. In this immersive and hilarious theatrical experience, Drew brings the audience inside his mind as he retraces his lifelong search for love — five chapters, five relationships. Through headphones and cinematic sound design, the story isn’t just told, it’s felt from the inside.

Mountain Girl (Off-Bway, 11/22/2026)

Mountain Girl is a deeply comic fable about a young woman’s complicated relationship with her mother, and how it affects her marriage. It explores the notion that sex is a generational legacy, and there is no escape from love.

GOOD SHOWBIZ (Off-Bway, 11/22/2026)

The King of Comedy meets Fiddler on the Roof in GOOD SHOWBIZ, starring Eli Leonard as the legendary and magical Showbiz host, Sandy Synagoguenstein. Leonard / Synagoguenstein takes his crowd through space and time to celebrate Jewish comedy and theater through the ages in a fearless and provocative piece of experimental, clown comedy. Together they will laugh at the Jewish stereotype and earn real money along the way. Because, while GOOD SHOWBIZ is a show, it is also a business.

Hospital Hour (Off-Bway, 11/23/2026)

Rachel Kaly got her first period the same day Saddam Hussein was hanged. Since then, she's been to the hospital over 300 times for various psychological treatments. Are these two facts related? Probably. After selling out performances in London's SoHo Theatre and at Edinburgh Fringe, Rachel brings her critically acclaimed one-woman show to NYC to explain, once and for all, why she's so mentally ill.

The Unbelievers (Off-Bway, 11/29/2026)

A teenager disappears. Time fractures. His mother will never give up hope. The Unbelievers is a new play about the moments that shatter our world, and the ones that help us piece it back together. Playwright Nick Payne (Constellations, We Live in Time) writes a startling portrait of motherhood, faith, family – and the lengths we go to for those we refuse to forget.

Ms. Blakk for President (Off-Bway, 11/29/2026)

Introducing Joan Jett Blakk — the first (and only) Black Drag Queen Candidate for President of the United States of America. It’s the early 90s, the height of the AIDS epidemic, and Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago set off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet — and onto the floor of the DNC. Inspired — but not bound — by the true story of drag performer and activist Terence Alan Smith, Ms. Blakk For President is a joyous stampede through urgent and unfinished business.

We'll See (Off-Bway, 11/29/2026)

WE’LL SEE follows the Apple family on midterm election day, November 3, 2026. The Apples are anxious, looking for a way to get through the night. They gather at Barbara’s for a family dinner. They tell stories, catch up, laugh, make fun of themselves, eat, sing, and talk about their lives and the incidental moments of their day, while asking themselves a question: “Do we define ourselves by what we are not, by what we hate?”

Going Bacharach (Off-Bway, 11/29/2026)

ho in this world doesn’t have a favorite Burt Bacharach song? Rediscover the soundtrack of a lifetime with GOING BACHARACH, a vibrant new revue celebrating the legacy of one of America’s most iconic composers. Three powerhouse vocalists backed by a five-piece band take audiences on a melodic journey through the timeless songs spanning Bacharach’s extraordinary career. Joyful and illuminating, GOING BACHARACH offers fresh, sophisticated, and original interpretations of his greatest hits and lesser known gems alike. Join us for a memorable experience that captures all the magic, romance, and musical majesty of the Maestro himself.

the ripple, the wave that carried me home (Off-Bway, 11/29/2026)

It’s 1960s Kansas, and Janice’s parents are fighting for the integration of public swimming pools — a fierce civil rights struggle that overshadows her childhood and drives a wedge between Janice and her family. It’s also thirty years later, when Janice is asked to speak at a ceremony honoring her father, forced to reckon with the scars of a past she has tried to forget. A piercing, theatrically vivid story about the personal toll of fighting for justice, and the ultimate challenge of forgiveness.

The Dog Show: Come. Sit. Stay (Off-Bway, 11/29/2026)

The Dog Show is inspired by a simple idea: dogs are wonderful, indispensable, and endlessly fascinating. In The Dog Show, actors perform a series of monologues from the dogs’ perspective, giving voice to the thoughts, feelings, opinions, and obsessions that humans can only imagine. How do dogs really feel about taking baths? Sticking their heads out of car windows? Working as police dogs? And, most importantly, sniffing another dog’s behind? Through these imagined canine perspectives, The Dog Show explores the wonderfully strange world of dogs, and the very human tendency to see ourselves in them through loyalty, love, and zest for life.

Slanted Floors (Off-Bway, 11/29/2026)

In Slanted Floors, Kaplan has a hard time separating the media he consumes from the gigs he works and the ideas he tries to execute. It's all a stressful, funny dance, but his partner Teddy is coming home soon to serve a special dinner. You are invited to witness the surreal in one freelancer's day, share in the meal of two partners dining, dishing, and dreaming, and behold the un-remarkability of queer domesticity.

School Pictures (Off-Bway, 11/29/2026)

Faith hates reading, Jane lost her flashcards, and Javier sees no point in studying because of climate change. This playful collection of poem-songs, written and performed by Milo Cramer – a former tutor – paints intimate portraits of ten NYC students fighting to get into competitive schools. School Pictures is a charming musical journal of keen observations which builds to a sweeping meditation on inequality, learning, parenting, and the cruelty of puberty. Ikechukwu Ufomadu's Amusements, Alexandra Tatarsky's Sad Boys in Harpy Land, and Milo Cramer's School Pictures will be performed in rotation throughout November.

The Holes (Off-Bway, 11/29/2026)

Set in a decaying bar in a rapidly gentrifying city upstate, where a padlocked back room offers pleasure, relief, and perhaps something far more dangerous. A chilling dark comedy about the great wars shaping our future, The Holes sets shame against desire, tradition against progress, and community against individualism.

Othello (Off-Bway, 11/29/2026)

From the NY Times Top Ten of 2026: Another of the finest shows in the first half of the year was Bedlam Theater’s stripped-down “Othello,” directed by Eric Tucker. Without changing costumes, four multitasking actors played all the Venetians and Moors and Cypriots tangled up in the evil Iago’s plot to drive his general, Othello, insane. Tucker’s directorial inventiveness made the whole show a delight, but I was struck most by Susannah Millonzi, when she was playing Iago’s wife, Emilia. Late in the show, as Emilia and Desdemona (Susannah Hoffman) discussed their (femicidal) husbands, Millonzi spat out an embittered monologue about men’s hatred of women. Her pitch-dark fury upended my perception of Shakespeare’s tragedy. Over the centuries, much time has been spent puzzling out Iago’s motives, but why do we bother? Emilia is clear — in her eyes, allmen are vicious.

Waiting For Lefty (Off-Bway, 11/29/2026)

Waiting for Lefty is a series of interconnected scenes depicting workers for a fictional taxi company. The focus alternates between the drivers' union meeting and vignettes from their difficult, oppressed lives. The climax is a defiant call for the union to strike. The play's wild success brought Odets unexpected fame and fortune. Odets's dramatic style is distinguished by a kind of poetic, metaphor-laden street talk, by his socialist politics, and by his way of dropping the audience right into the conflict with little or no introduction. Often character is more important than plot, which Odets attributed to the influence of Anton Chekov. Instead of trying to create historical account, Odets used the strike as a way to attack what he saw as the larger issue: that in the middle of the Great Depression the capitalist structures of the time had remained unaltered.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 13 Hrs 24 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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