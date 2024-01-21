What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

The Great Gatsby begins previews on Friday, March 29, 2024 at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

POPULAR

HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HARMONY Announces Broadway Closing Date
Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 2 Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz Will Lead THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL; Full Cast!
Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS; Full Cast Revealed! Photo 3 Shaina Taub Will Lead the Cast of the Broadway Transfer of SUFFS
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo 4 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

The Great Gatsby: A New Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

The roaring 20s are back again! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby is headed to Broadway later this year. What do we know so far...?

The musical is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel on the same name. The book was released in 1925 and is widely considered to be a literary masterpiece.The book has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. 

The novel has been adapted many times for both the stage and big screen- most recently by Baz Luhrmann in 2013, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tony McGuire and Carey Mulligan.

This musical version of The Great Gatsby had its pre-Broadway engagement at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2023, starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada. The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. The production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day, and sold out the entire run before its very first performance. 

Check out what the critics had to say!

The show features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) & Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”). 

NOTE: This version is not to be confused with Gatsby- a new musical by Florence Welch and Thomas Bartlett which is set to premiere at the American Repertory Theater in May 2024.

The Paper Mill Playhouse cast included: Jordan and Noblezada as Gatsby and Daisy, with Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, Stanley W. Mathis as Meyer Wolfsheim, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Paul Whitty as George Wilson and John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan. The full Broadway cast has not yet been announced.

Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters, driven by complex inner lives erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.
 
The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby will feature scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.
 

 




RELATED STORIES

1
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring Photo
Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

BroadwayWorld has learned that the musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby is headed to Broadway this year. The production, led by Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, had its pre-Broadway engagement at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2023.

From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. She joined the BroadwayWolrd team as an Assistant Editor in 2021. Origi... Sidney Paterra">(read more about this author)

Photos & Video: Celebrate 60 Years of HELLO, DOLLY!Photos & Video: Celebrate 60 Years of HELLO, DOLLY!
What We Know So Far About the Return of SUNSET BOULEVARDWhat We Know So Far About the Return of SUNSET BOULEVARD
Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
MTA Opens Public Comment Period for New NYC Congestion TollsMTA Opens Public Comment Period for New NYC Congestion Tolls

Videos

Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1 Video
Patti LuPone Discusses Broadway 'Pandering' to Audiences and Possible Return to the Stage on NY1
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'Stadium Medley' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Video
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Recommended For You