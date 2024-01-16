Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada Will Lead THE GREAT GATSBY Musical on Broadway This Spring

BroadwayWorld has learned that the musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby is headed to Broadway this year. The production, led by Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, had its pre-Broadway engagement at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2023.

The show features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) & Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

The musical begins previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and is set to open on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com.

Check out photos of the pre-Broadway production here and watch a video of Jordan and Noblezada performing a song from the show below:

About The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel comes to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever, in the “dazzling, lush and bewitching production” (New York Times), The Great Gatsby. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters, driven by complex inner lives erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.



One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the acclaimed Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Chunsoo Shin, the lead producer of The Great Gatsby musical, says, “I am passionate about producing this show because it provides a modern audience with the true essence of idealism that is expressed eloquently in the novel and now on stage. The Great Gatsby is a masterpiece that grows and changes as it’s experienced by each new generation, in every culture, and people — and yet, still maintains its uniqueness, with its fascinating characters that burst with vitality. The entire team behind The Great Gatsby is beyond thrilled to present this timeless, glamourous, and resplendent production on Broadway — that is becoming even more refined, resonant, and expressive, following our world premiere production.”



The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. The production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day, and sold out the entire run before its very first performance. The New York Times hailed the production as “dazzling, lush, and bewitching... Jeremy Jordan’s Gatsby is grounded and debonair, which makes it all the more thrilling when his voice scurries up to a delicious falsetto. Eva Noblezada captures Daisy’s longing with an emotive and powerful voice.” The musical was lauded by The Star Ledger as, “a triumph! Smartly written, sharply directed, expertly performed, and teeming with excitement and drama, this musical adaptation explodes off the stage!” New York Stage Review declared Jordan and Noblezada, “simply sensational,” and Broadway World said, “this exceptional new musical is destined to become a treasured addition to American musical theatre.”



The Broadway premiere of The Great Gatsby will feature scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), the Music Director is Daniel Edmonds (Strictly Ballroom), and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio (Beautiful – cast album). Casting is by C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet) and the Production Stage Manager is Brian Bogin (The Great Comet, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool). Mark Shacket (Funny Girl, Slave Play) of Foresight Theatrical serves as Executive Producer.



Tickets for the Broadway production are now on sale at Telecharge.com. The regular performance schedule is: Mondays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 2pm & 8pm, Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm. The preview & holiday schedules may vary. The ticket range is $39–199 (incl. $2 facility fee).

Biographies

JEREMY JORDAN (Gatsby) starred as a series regular in CW's "Supergirl”, NBC's “Smash” and Disney's “Tangled”. He’s best-known on Broadway for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies. Recently, he starred as Seymour in the acclaimed New York production of Little Shop of Horrors. Films include The Last 5 Years opposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noise with Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, American Son with Kerry Washington, and Spinning Gold. Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son, and Rock of Ages. Jeremy's concerts and cabaret shows have won raves and awards worldwide, and he’s the lead singer of the new rock band, Age of Madness. Follow @JeremyMJordan for all updates.



EVA NOBLEZADA (Daisy) won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was Eva's second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in 2017 for the title role of Miss Saigon. She was featured in the Amblin feature, Easter Sunday, and as the lead in the AppleTV+ animated film, Luck. Previously, she starred for director Diane Paragas in the acclaimed Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She also starred in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables.



CHUNSOO SHIN (Producer) Acclaimed Korean theatre producer, Chunsoo Shin is the founder and president of OD Company, the global theatre producing company in South Korea. A game changer in the Korean musical market, and the most influential musical producer in Korea’s theater industry, Chunsoo Shin is the first musical producer to be awarded the Korean Pop Culture and Arts Prime Minister Award, South Korea’s most prestigious prize for popular culture and arts awarded by the government. Additionally, Chunsoo Shin is the first Korean producer to become a lead producer on Broadway. His major international credits include -- Broadway: The Great Gatsby, Doctor Zhivago, Holler If Ya Hear Me; Korea: Sweeney Todd, Man of La Mancha, Jekyll & Hyde, Dream Girls, Titanic, The Story of My Life, and more; In Development: The Lights in Firenze, Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots (La Jolla), and more. With his extensive producing experience, Chunsoo Shin is the founder and current Chairman of Korean Association of Musical Producers (KAMP – South Korea’s league of musical producers). More information at https://www.odmusical.com/?language=eng



JASON HOWLAND (Music, Arrangements, Co-Orchestrations) is a Grammy Award-winning producer, Emmy Award-winning arranger, and Tony-nominated composer & producer. Composer: Paradise Square (Tony Nomination for Best Original Score), the Tony-nominated Little Women – The Musical, Ikiru, Last Days of Summer and the streaming hit, A Killer Party. Upcoming: Shucked on Broadway, Captain Nemo in Seoul, Tokyo Love Story in Tokyo. Howland won an Emmy for “Handel’s Messiah Rocks” for PBS, was nominated for a Tony Award for co-producing The Lonesome West by Martin McDonagh, and won a Grammy in 2015 for producing the Original Cast Album of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, for which he is also the Arranger and Music Supervisor (Broadway, West End, US National Tour, Tokyo, Australian National Tour, UK National Tour). As musical supervisor/director/conductor and arranger: Broadway’s Bonnie and Clyde, Wonderland, Jekyll & Hyde, Les Miserables, The Civil War, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Boy George’s Taboo and guest conductor for Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. Recording projects include: May’n’s latest album, Megumi Hamada’s Attitude (Producer, arranger, conductor); the Grammy-nominated cast album of Jekyll & Hyde (Musical Director/Conductor/Vocal Arranger); The Dreams in You for the September 11th Fund (Producer, Composer); The Scarlet Pimpernel (OBC; Associate Producer/Additional Arrangements); Atlantic Records' release of The Civil War (Choral Conductor, Arranger); Jekyll & Hyde: The Complete Work (Vocal Arranger); the solo album for acclaimed international harpist Jung Kwak (Conductor); and Linda Eder’s albums Christmas Stays the Same and It’s Time (Arranger/Pianist/Vocal Arranger).



NATHAN TYSEN (Lyrics) is a Tony and Grammy-nominated songwriter. His Broadway credits include Paradise Square (Tony Nomination), Amélie, Tuck Everlasting. West End: Amélie (Olivier & Grammy Nominations). Off-Broadway: The Burnt Part Boys (Playwrights Horizons & Vineyard Theatre), Fugitive Songs, Stars of David. Regional: The Great Gatsby (Paper Mill Playhouse), Dreamland (or a musical riff on Shakespeare’s Midsummer set during the declassification of Area 51), Stillwater (with his band Joe’s Pet Project), The Mysteries of Harris Burdick (Barrington Stage Co.), and two circuses for Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey. TV/Film: A Killer Party, Sesame Street (Emmy Nomination), Elmo’s World, The Electric Company. Upcoming: Love is Strange, Blown Sideways Through Life, Revival, The Untitled Joe Hill Project. Awards from the Kleban, Ebb, Rodgers, and Larson Foundations, as well as Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Lucille Lortel Award nominations. Writer and director for Lovewell Institute, creating original musicals with young adults. MFA NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, BFA Missouri State Univ, proud member of the Dramatist Guild. Husband to writer Kait Kerrigan, father to Lucy and Tess. www.nathantysen.com IG: @doctorpickles



KAIT KERRIGAN (Book) is an award-winning bookwriter, lyricist, and playwright. West End: additional lyrics for The Time Traveller’s Wife (score by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart and book by Lauren Gunderson). Off-Broadway: book and lyrics for The Mad Ones, and Henry And Mudge. Regional: musicals include Justice (Marin Theatre, Arizona Theatre Company); Earthrise (The Kennedy Center); Rosie Revere, Engineer, And Friends (TheatreworksUSA); plays include Father/Daughter (Aurora Theatre), Imaginary Love (Hapgood Theatre) and Digital: A Killer Party. Her immersive house party The Bad Years (book and lyrics) had two sold-out pop-up productions in Brooklyn. Albums include The Mad Ones, Kerrigan-Lowdermilk Live, and Our First Mistake, which hit #1 on the digital charts. Her songs including “Run Away with Me” and “Go Tonight” have had millions of listens and views on digital platforms. Awards: Kleban Award for libretto, Jonathan Larson Award for lyric-writing, Most Promising Lyricist Award from the Theatre Hall of Fame, Edgerton Award for Father/Daughter. She has held residencies at Page 73, Dramatists Guild Fellows, Rhinebeck, Goodspeed’s Johnnie Mercer Project, and MacDowell. She is an alumna of Barnard College and the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop and a member of the Dramatists Guild. @kaitkerrigan on social media.



DOMINIQUE KELLEY (Choreographer) A powerhouse choreographer in the world of musical theater, television, live performance, sports entertainment and beyond, Kelley boasts 30+ years of industry experience. An avid tap dancer and percussionist, he performed in the national tour of Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk at age 15. He has gone on to collaborate with recording artists such as Beyonce’, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Usher, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, P!nk, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift, FKA Twigs, Miley Cyrus, Frank Ocean, Nelly, Cee Lo Green, B.o.B, and Flo Rida. A two-time Henry Award and two-time Broadway World Award winner, for the stage he has choreographed Oklahoma! (DCPA), the world premiere of Rattlesnake Kate (DCPA), Indecent (DCPA), Priscilla: Queen of the Desert (ZACH), Singin’ in The Rain (ZACH), Ain’t Misbehavin (ERT) (Rubicon) and Sophisticated Ladies (ZACH). Taking his love of musical theater and commercial dance, Kelley has also created movement for movies such as Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, Jump The Broom, and Gone With the Bullets, China’s first ever 3D blockbuster film. For television he has choreographed for “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”, “So You Think You Can Dance”, “Perry Mason”, “Come Dance with Me”, “Alter Ego”, “I Can See Your Voice”, “Flirty Dancing”, “The Masked Singer”, “American Music Awards”, “Bar Rescue” and, for the past 16 years, the NFL’s Pro Bowl Game for 16 years. He has also been one of the main choreographers for the cheer and dance teams for the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angles Chargers, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, New York City Knicks, Boston Celtics, LA Clippers, and more.



MARC BRUNI (Director) directed the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway, in the West End, US and UK Tours, and in Australia where he won the Helpmann Award and Green Room Awards for Best Direction of a Musical. He also directed Trevor: The Musical which was filmed Off Broadway at Stage 42 and now streams on Disney+. Bruni’s other directing credits include Guys and Dolls, The Music Man, How to Succeed in Business..., 50 Years of Broadway (Kennedy Center), Hey, Look Me Over!, Paint Your Wagon, Pipe Dream and Fanny (City Center Encores!), Love All (La Jolla), The Tale of Despereaux (with PigPen Theatre Co, Old Globe, Berkeley Rep), The Explorers Club (Manhattan Theater Club), Roman Holiday (Golden Gate), The Sound of Music (Chicago Lyric Opera, Theatre Aspen), The Nutty Professor, (Ogunquit), Old Jews Telling Jokes (Westside Theatre and Royal George in Chicago- Jeff Award nom for Direction), Ordinary Days (Roundabout Underground), and 9 shows for the St. Louis MUNY with two Kevin Kline Nominations for direction. He also directed the web musical A Killer Party with this writing team. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and proud member of SDC.



MARK SHACKET (Executive Producer) is a partner at Foresight Theatrical, providing General Management and Executive Producing services for Broadway and other live entertainment. Mark has served as executive producer and/or General Manager for numerous productions includingNew York, New York, Funny Girl, POTUS: Or Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, Slave Play, and King Kong. Mark is a member of the board of Broadway Cares, having co-founded its annual poker charity event Broadway Bets, which has raised over $1.5 million. He is a member of The Broadway League and serves on its Labor Committee.