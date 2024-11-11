West End Star Alice Fearn to Appear in WICKED Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alice Fearn, who previously played the role of Elphaba on the West End, will return to the material for the film. Only this time, the performer will star in the role of Galinda's mother, a character not seen in the stage musical. She will appear alongside Adam James as Galinda's father.

Though Fearn has performed extensively on the stage, this is far from her first film outing. She has lent her talents to several movie musicals over the years, including Sweeney Todd, Mamma Mia! and Les Miserables.

Her theatre credits include Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre), Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Savoy Theatre), Oliver! (Watermill Theatre), Woman in White (Palace Theatre), Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Shrek (Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.