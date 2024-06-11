Watch: Bette Midler Releases New Trump Parody Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bette Midler has released a new parody video, criticizing Donald Trump.

In the video she says, "Hi Donny, oh you look like such a loser these days, and not just because you're a washed up con man and a convicted felon- your hair is on a losing streak too! So, why don't you do what we do in show biz - get a wig!"

Bette Midler won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly! She made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof, and her record debut, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.



In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Midler garnered her second Best Actress Golden Globe and Academy Award nomination for Mark Rydell's For The Boys.



Additional film credits include: Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Ruthless People, Big Business, Scene's From a Mall, Hocus Pocus, The First Wives Club, The Stepford Wives, Then She Found Me and The Women.