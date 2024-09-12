Warren Nicholson Comes to St. John's in the Village Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, October 12th, 2024 at 7:30pm, Composers Concordance will present classical guitarist Warren Nicholson as part of their 'Composers Concordance Records Artists Series'. Joining Warren in this event are Snježana Pavićević (Solo Piccolo of the Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra) on piccolo and flute and poet Robert C. Ford, who will recite Charles Bukowski's poem 'Bluebird' over the premiere of Gene Pritkser's 'Bluebird Tango', which was inspired by the words. Other premieres include Pritsker's 'Dazed Variations' based on a transcription of Jimmy Page's live guitar solo on Led Zeppelin's song 'Dazed And Confused'.

Warren Nicholson's fall concerts include: Lakehead University Thunder Bay Ontario, Burlington Vermont's Cathedral Arts Series, King's Chapel Boston and Composers Concordance NYC, featuring works by Canadian composer William Beauvais, and American composers: Mark Delpriora and Gene Pritsker.

Guitarist Warren Nicholson won the 1997 Artist's International Auditions and gave his Weill Hall recital debut at Carnegie Hall in 1998. Since then, he has played extensively in Canada, United States, Europe and Latin America, both as a soloist and with some chamber ensembles, such as: The Oakville and Etobicoke Symphonies, Mississauga Children's Choir and Toronto's Children Chorus. He has premiered works by: Gene Pritsker, Nick Peros, John Cuciurean and Jeff Johnson. Warren has recorded for Composer's Concordance Records/Naxos of America and Posh Boy Music. His music can also be heard on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music. He studied guitar with Peter McAllister at MacMaster University and Manhattan School of Music with Norbert Kraft and Marc Delpriora

The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.