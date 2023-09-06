Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 6th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 6, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Thursday, September 7, 2023- Purlie Victorious begins Broadway previews

Friday, September 8, 2023- Isabelle McCalla joins the cast of Shucked on Broadway

Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago

by Joshua Wright

Two Broadway powerhouses will lead the cast of the world premiere musical adaptation of Death Becomes Her! Learn more about the musicalization of this cult classic here! (more...)

Photos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed

by Nicole Rosky

Head inside the rehearsal room for a first look at the cast of HERE WE ARE in action. See Denis O'Hare, Amber Grey, Rachel Bay Jones. Micaela Diamond, Bobby Cannavalw and more as they prepare to bring Stephen Sondheim's hotly anticipated final work to life! (more...)

Full Cast and Creative Team Set For World Premiere of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at Hope Mill Theatre

by Stephi Wild

Vida Boheme, Noxema Jackson, and Chi Chi Rodriguez are hitting the road to the stage! Hope Mill Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL. Learn more! (more...)

Cassie Silva to Become SIX Universal Alternate for Broadway and North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

One head, six crowns! Cassie Silva is joining the SIX fanily as the Universal Alternate for the show's Broadway productions and North American tour. Don't miss your chance to see her in this sensational musical.. (more...)

Caroline Innerbichler Will Welcome Baby Boy in 2024

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld congratulates Caroline Innerbichler, who has revealed via social media that she will welcome a baby boy with partner Sean Wade next year! (more...)

Swing Callum Bell Saves Performance of GUYS & DOLLS at The Bridge Theatre by Stepping Into Lead Role

by Chloe Rabinowitz

It was super Swing Callum Bell to the rescue in The Bridge Theatre production of GUYS & DOLLS as the actor stepped into the lead role of Nicely Nicely Johnson without any rehearsal! Read about how Bell's last-minute performance saved the show. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/3/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/3/2023.. (more...)

FUNNY GIRL Breaks Box Office Record Again in Final Week

by Nicole Rosky

The first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl played its final performance at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, capping off another record-breaking week.. (more...)

HADESTOWN Producers Fire Back at Moore; Another PARADISE SQUARE Suit Hits

by Cara Joy David

In recent years, the number of theater-related lawsuits has shot up. Industry editor Cara Joy David gets the latest scoop on a number of ongoing cases.. (more...)

Watch as Lea Michele Surprises Final FUNNY GIRL Audience with 'My Man' Encore

By Joshua Wright

Lea Michele marched her band out one last time on closing night of Funny Girl with a rendition of Fanny Brice's signature song, "My Man". Watch Lea's farewell to Fanny here!

Anika Noni Rose

Anika Noni Rose is best known for voicing Tiana, Disney's first African-American princess, as seen in the The Princess and the Frog (2009). She was named a Disney Legend in 2011. She is also known for her starring role as Lorrell Robinson in the Academy Award-winning film Dreamgirls (2006). She is also known for her performances in theatre, particularly for her starring roles as Emmie Thibodeaux in the Broadway production of Caroline, or Change (2004), for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Other birthdays on this day include:

Bertie Carvel

Rosie Perez

Roger Waters

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!