Swing Callum Bell Saves Performance of GUYS & DOLLS at The Bridge Theatre by Stepping Into Lead Role

  Bell, 23 has been a swing in the cast and part of its ensemble since it opened in March 2023, but this is his first time taking the lead.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

Last night, Callum Bell (Swing) stepped into play one the lead roles; Nicely Nicely Johnson in Nicholas Hytner’s critically acclaimed immersive production of Guys & Dolls at The Bridge Theatre, with no rehearsal. Cedric Neal, who usually plays the role and both of his understudies were ill and unable to perform. Without Bell taking on the role, the show would have had to be cancelled and hundreds of disappointed audience members turned away.
 
Lily Dyble, Assistant Director said “It was genuinely an electric evening and the audience went wild for Callum - they totally got behind him. It is an insane role to step into on the day! I can't communicate the scale of it enough or what a massive undertaking it is for Callum.”
 
Bell, 23 has been a swing in the cast and part of its ensemble since it opened in March 2023, but this is his first time taking the lead. His other theatre credits include Half a Sixpence at Kilnworth House and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs for Qdos. He is one to watch however, as his film credits include Barbie and the soon to be released film Wonka.
 
Guys & Dolls has been running at The Bridge Theatre since March 2023 receiving rave reviews; and is currently booking until 24 February 2024.
 
The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. It has more hit songs, more laughs and more romance than any show ever written. The seating is wrapped around the action while the immersive tickets transport you to the streets of Manhattan and the bars of Havana in the unlikeliest of love stories. Join us on Broadway for the explosion of joy that is Guys & Dolls.
 




Recommended For You