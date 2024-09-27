Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 27, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 27, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Saturday, September 28

Sunset Blvd. begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, September 29

The Hills of California opens on Broadway

Photos: Jim Parsons & More in OUR TOWN on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The new Broadway production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town is now in previews. Check out first photos of the cast in action here!. (more...)

Photos: THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Extends on Broadway; Plus a First Look

by Nicole Rosky

The New York premiere of Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes, has just announced a two week extension at the Broadhurst Theatre. Tickets for the extended limited engagement are now on sale through Sunday, December 22.

Stark Sands is Riding the Wave of SWEPT AWAY

by Nicole Rosky

Two-time Tony nominee Stark Sands, who was most recently seen as Shakespeare in & Juliet, is taking on a very diffrent character as 'Big Brother' and he is telling us all about why this is a musical that is not to be missed!

Meet the Cast of ROMEO + JULIET, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Sam Gold’s production of ROMEO + JULIET, starring Emmy Award winner Kit Connor and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler, is now in previews on Broadway. Meet the show's cast! (more...)

Meet the Cast of LEFT ON TENTH, Now In Previews on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Delia Ephron’s new play Left on Tenth, starring Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher, is now in previews on Broadway. Meet the cast! (more...)

Photos: New Images of Adam Lambert & Auli'i Cravalho in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out new production photos below of Adam Lambert and Auli’i Cravalho who are making their Broadway debuts in CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB! . (more...)

BEETLEJUICE Musical Song Reaches TikTok Billboard Top 50

by Josh Sharpe

Beetlejuice is a hit! A full five years after the release of the Beetlejuice Broadway cast album, one song from the album has reached a new record high, debut at No. 46 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50.. (more...)

Lillias White Will Return to HADESTOWN in October

by Stephi Wild

Lillias White will reprise her role as ‘Hermes’ in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown on Broadway. The Tony Award-winning actress will return to the underworld beginning Tuesday, October 22nd.. (more...)

Jordan Fisher, Taran Killam, Keala Settle Will Lead URINETOWN at Encores!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Additional cast members have been revealed for New York City Center's Encores! series. City Center’s 2025 Encores! series includes Urinetown, Love Life, and The Wild Party. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Cast Set for SOUTH PACIFIC Reunion Starring Kelli O'Hara, Paulo Szot & More; Tickets on Sale

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Bartlett Sher will direct a one-night-only reunion concert of LCT’s Tony Award-winning 2008 production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC, starring original cast members Kelli O’Hara, Paulo Szot, and more. See the full cast and purchase tickets now on sale!. (more...)

Chita Rivera's Final Screen Appearance to Stream in October

by Josh Sharpe

“Studio One Forever,” Marc Saltarelli’s award-winning documentary about the iconic gay disco in West Hollywood, including the Backlot cabaret room, will start streaming on all platforms beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8, same day as the Blu-ray release.. (more...)

