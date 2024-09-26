Jordan Fisher, Taran Killam, Keala Settle Will Lead URINETOWN at Encores!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Additional cast members have been revealed for New York City Center's Encores! series. City Center’s 2025 Encores! series includes Urinetown (Feb 5 – 16), Love Life (Mar 26 – 30), and The Wild Party (Apr 30 – May 11).

Encores! Urinetown

Jordan Fisher (Bobby Strong), Taran Killam (Officer Lockstock), Keala Settle (Penelope Pennywise), and Stephanie Styles (Hope Cladwell) join the cast of Urinetown—the side-splitting satire set in a dystopian city on the brink of dehydration where all citizens must pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. With an incisive and clever score by Tony winner Mark Hollmann, fourth-wall-breaking humor by Hollman and Tony winner Greg Kotis, and a plot of thrilling twists and turns, Urinetown examines the darkest dilemmas of humanity—skewering everything from capitalism to environmental activism with irreverent charm and razor-sharp wit.

Directed by Teddy Bergman, Urinetown features choreography by Mayte Natalio and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. The production features scenic design by Clint Ramos, costume design by Sophia Choi, lighting design by Justin Townsend, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

Casting for Encores! Urinetown is by Tara Rubin Casting/Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA.

Encores! Love Life

It was also announced today that most of the cast from the 2020 production of Love Life, which was canceled due to the Covid-19 shutdown, will return in 2025. John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), and Clarke Thorell (Mr. Cynic) join previously announced Kate Baldwin (Susan Cooper) and Nicholas Christopher (Sam Cooper). The ensemble includes Adam Bashian, Jonathan Christopher, Kerry Conte, Daniel Everidge, Maria Failla, Mary Illes, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Cory Lingner, John-Michael Lyles, Renni Anthony Magee, Tiffany Mann, Kristin Piro, Arianna Rosario, Heath Saunders, Daniel Schwait, Allyson Tucker, Vishal Vaidya, and Minami Yusui.

The only collaboration between Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner, this rarely staged 1948 musical depicts a love story that takes place over 200 years of American history, seen through the eyes of a family who never ages. Directed by Tony winner Victoria Clark with Guest Music Director Rob Berman and choreography by Joann Hunter, Love Life explores the epic and intimate aspects of a marriage through a juxtaposition of heartfelt scenes and satirical vaudeville acts. Considered by some to be the first concept musical, Love Life is an inspiration for musical theater favorites such as Cabaret, Chicago, and Company. Love Life features scenic design by Ryan Howell, costume design by Tracy Christensen, and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

Casting for Encores! Love Life is by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, CSA.

Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the 2025 Encores! series includes a post-show Community Night for Urinetown on Friday, February 14; performances offering ASL Interpretation (Urinetown Thu, Feb 13; Love Life Sun, Mar 30), and a Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinee for Grades 6 – 12 for Urinetown (Feb 13). For additional information visit NYCityCenter.org. City Center Access Club is available to those 40 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access.

Tickets and General Information

Tickets from $45 (fees included) go on sale October 8 (October 1 for Members). Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

Additional casting to be announced. Casting subject to change.