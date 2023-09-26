Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
POPULAR
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, September 27
Thursday, September 28
Sunday, October 1
|
Video: Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
|
Interview: Noah Pyzik Shares Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS is 'Church, Group Therapy, Community & Family'
|
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Photos: First Look at Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of Jake Shears as The Emcee and Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 8 Weeks On Broadway
by Blair Ingenthron
Audiences only have 8 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway, THE SHARK IS BROKEN. Get performance and ticket information here!. (more...)
HERE LIES LOVE Homecoming Concert Comes to Joe's Pub Next Month
by Stephi Wild
The cast, alumni, and friends of Here Lies Love will perform in Here Lies Love: A Homecoming Concert on Monday, October 2 at 9:30pm, in celebration of Filipino American History Month. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Ticketmaster, Broadway Direct, Ticket Fees and the Truth
by Cara Joy David
Industry Editor Cara Joy David uncovers the ongoing issues with ticket sales in her latest editorial. (more...)
Writers Guild of America Reaches 'Tentative Agreement' to End Strike
by Stephi Wild
The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a tentative agreement to end its strike. Learn more about what the next steps are here. (more...)
Darren Criss Will Make West End Debut at the London Palladium Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Fresh from a hugely successful tour of Australia and the US, Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award-Winner Darren Criss will make his West End debut at the iconic London Palladium for a special one night only concert on October 15th.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Nothing's gonna change if you don't change it!"
- 9 to 5
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You