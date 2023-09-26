Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, September 27

Purlie Victorious opens on Broadway

The cast of Harmony on Broadway meets the press Thursday, September 28

Melissa Ethridge: My Window opens on Broadway

The cast of The Garden of Anuncia meets the press Sunday, October 1

Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Video: Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!

by BroadwayWorldTV

There's a new sparkling diamond at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre! Just last month, Moulin Rouge! welcomed Broadway favorite Courtney Reed, who joined the Broadway company directly from the First National Tour, where she originated the role of Satine. See her chat with BWW correspondent, Richard Ridge.

Interview: Noah Pyzik Shares Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS is 'Church, Group Therapy, Community & Family'

By: Chloe Rabinowitz

Actor Noah Pyzik shares what he loves about working with the incredible company of Ossie Davis's classic play, what audiences can expect from the show, and more.

THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

By BroadwayWorldTV

The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre.

Photos: First Look at Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released of Jake Shears as The Emcee and Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 8 Weeks On Broadway

by Blair Ingenthron

Audiences only have 8 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway, THE SHARK IS BROKEN. Get performance and ticket information here!. (more...)

HERE LIES LOVE Homecoming Concert Comes to Joe's Pub Next Month

by Stephi Wild

The cast, alumni, and friends of Here Lies Love will perform in Here Lies Love: A Homecoming Concert on Monday, October 2 at 9:30pm, in celebration of Filipino American History Month. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Ticketmaster, Broadway Direct, Ticket Fees and the Truth

by Cara Joy David

Industry Editor Cara Joy David uncovers the ongoing issues with ticket sales in her latest editorial. (more...)

Writers Guild of America Reaches 'Tentative Agreement' to End Strike

by Stephi Wild

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a tentative agreement to end its strike. Learn more about what the next steps are here. (more...)

Darren Criss Will Make West End Debut at the London Palladium Next Month

by Stephi Wild

Fresh from a hugely successful tour of Australia and the US, Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award-Winner Darren Criss will make his West End debut at the iconic London Palladium for a special one night only concert on October 15th.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!