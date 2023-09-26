Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 3 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 4 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 26, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, September 27
Purlie Victorious opens on Broadway
The cast of Harmony on Broadway meets the press

Thursday, September 28
Melissa Ethridge: My Window opens on Broadway
The cast of The Garden of Anuncia meets the press

Sunday, October 1
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

Video: Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
by BroadwayWorldTV
There's a new sparkling diamond at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre! Just last month, Moulin Rouge! welcomed Broadway favorite Courtney Reed, who joined the Broadway company directly from the First National Tour, where she originated the role of Satine. See her chat with BWW correspondent, Richard Ridge. 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

Interview: Noah Pyzik Shares Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS is 'Church, Group Therapy, Community & Family'
By: Chloe Rabinowitz
Actor Noah Pyzik shares what he loves about working with the incredible company of Ossie Davis's classic play, what audiences can expect from the show, and more. 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
By BroadwayWorldTV
The all-new production of the Tony Award-winning hit musical The Wiz will open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

Photos: First Look at Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of Jake Shears as The Emcee and Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Check out the photos here!. (more...

THE SHARK IS BROKEN Enters Final 8 Weeks On Broadway
by Blair Ingenthron
Audiences only have 8 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway, THE SHARK IS BROKEN. Get performance and ticket information here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

HERE LIES LOVE Homecoming Concert Comes to Joe's Pub Next Month
by Stephi Wild
The cast, alumni, and friends of Here Lies Love will perform in Here Lies Love: A Homecoming Concert on Monday, October 2 at 9:30pm, in celebration of Filipino American History Month. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

Ticketmaster, Broadway Direct, Ticket Fees and the Truth
by Cara Joy David
Industry Editor Cara Joy David uncovers the ongoing issues with ticket sales in her latest editorial.  (more...

Writers Guild of America Reaches 'Tentative Agreement' to End Strike
by Stephi Wild
The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have reached a tentative agreement to end its strike. Learn more about what the next steps are here. (more...)

Darren Criss Will Make West End Debut at the London Palladium Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Fresh from a hugely successful tour of Australia and the US, Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild Award-Winner Darren Criss will make his West End debut at the iconic London Palladium for a special one night only concert on October 15th.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 26th, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Nothing's gonna change if you don't change it!"

- 9 to 5


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Bill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Star in RAGTIME at Signature TheatreBill English, Nkrumah Gatling, Teal Wicks & More to Star in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
MJ: THE MUSICAL, THE LION KING & More Join TDF's 2023-24 Season of Autism Friendly PerformancesMJ: THE MUSICAL, THE LION KING & More Join TDF's 2023-24 Season of Autism Friendly Performances
David Byrne and Arbutus to Host HERE LIES LOVE Benefit This ThursdayDavid Byrne and Arbutus to Host HERE LIES LOVE Benefit This Thursday
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICALListen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL

Videos

Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Video
Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE Video
HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
THE COTTAGE

Recommended For You