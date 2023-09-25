Video: Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!

Moulin Rouge! is running on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

There's a new sparkling diamond at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre! Just last month, Moulin Rouge! welcomed Broadway favorite Courtney Reed, who joined the Broadway company directly from the First National Tour, where she originated the role of Satine.

"I've loved the film since it came out, but I never thought that I could play Satine," Courtney admitted to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I don't look anything like Nicole Kidman! But when Karen Olivo starred in it, I thought, 'Oh! This could possibly happen!' And now here we are."

Courtney is best known for originating the role of Princess Jasmine in the Broadway company of Disney’s Aladdin, for which she received a Grammy nomination. She was last seen in Lauren Yee’s award-winning play Cambodian Rock Band at Signature Theatre. She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! and also had the honor of being a part of the closing company of In the Heights as Carla.

Now she's transporting audiences to the iconic world originally created by Baz Lurhmann and transformed for the stage by musical's creative team. "Just being in Catherine Zuber's costumes, you're transported into the world that Baz created. With the colors, set design, lighting... it doesn't take much to be transported to the world of Moulin Rouge!"

Watch below as Courtney chats more about the role, the fans, and so much more!






